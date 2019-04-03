Thursday, April 4
Acoustic
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 5
Acoustic
Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 5 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Erin & Trevor, 7 p.m.
Variety
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Your Mom, 10 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty, 9 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— G-Force, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.
Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Rou Ga Rou, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Kelsey Miles, 7:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sawdust Symphony, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 6
Rock
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Soul 2 Soul, 8 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Rokken Dokken and Rat Fink, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Country
St. William Catholic School, 1822 Ravine St., Janesville—Outlaws & Angels 815, 6 p.m. (ARM fundraiser).
Western swing
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Radio Wranglers, 7 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Steve Pease & SWINGfish, 7:30 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jeff Mason and Tricia Alexander, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dynamite Society, 9:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—City Electric, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles, 2 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Junkmale, Damaged Goods, Gas Can Alley, Stranded Andy and Keaton Gunn, 1 p.m. (cancer benefit event).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Hearthfire, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Russ’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 7
Acoustic
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 1 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Erin & Trevor, noon.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Gary McAdams & The BoxStars, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Banana Wind, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 8
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guests Big Al Dorn and Benny Rickun, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9
Variety
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 10
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
