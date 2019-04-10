Thursday, April 11

Rock

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dixie Duncan, 7 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jeffrey Foucault and Erik Koskinen, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Zealots, Amberstein and The Almas, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Vance Gilbert, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Rock

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—X-tatiK, 9:30 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—VIA, Missing Letters and Filthy Sweet, 7 p.m. (pajama party).

Country rock

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—90 Proof, 8:30 p.m.

Town Club, 1900 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.

Country

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Steve Pease and SWINGfish, 8 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis & Blues D’Lux, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kaleb Woods, 7 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—A.K. Acoustic, 8 p.m.

Variety

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson & Jay Arena, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Miller, 8:30 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Altar Boy Picnic, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Your Mom, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 2 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Heavy Petting, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Slick and Kelly from Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.

Pleasant Springs Pub, 1 Liechty Drive, 2630 Highway N, Stoughton—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Conway Family Band, 8 p.m.

Shooters Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Stefana’s, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Quackenbush Music, 6 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Steven Douglas Peck, 7 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Craig Gerdes and Dallas Moore, 8 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Andrus & The Mariners, 7 p.m.

Swing

Resonate Church, 2707 Bond Place, Janesville—P.F. & The Flatheads, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Katie Kruse, 9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Variety

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m.

Trivia

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 15

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band, 6 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Comedy

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic, 8 p.m.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.