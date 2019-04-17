Thursday, April 18
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Statz and Kyle Cox, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 19
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Outdrejas, The Alloy Plot, Acyuta and Bury the Enemy, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Erin & Trevor, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Variety
Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill, W6630 County B, Lake Mills—Bree Morgan and Chris Ulbrich, 9:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bobby Long, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Prime Time Live, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Dixie Duncan, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—SMC Trio, 8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rick & Rise, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Slap Happy, 8 p.m. (farewell show)
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Comedy
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Comedy and Impersonation Drag Show, 9 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 20
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Left of Reason, Revolution-X, Ultra and 90 to Harmony, 9 p.m. (LOR CD release party)
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Audiodrive, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Razor’s Edge, 8 p.m. (420 party)
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—The Red Flags, Billy Dreamer and Dear Mr. Watterson, 9 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 6 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Steve Pease & SWINGfish, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Rob Schroeder, Jack O Roses, Party Marty, Stranded Andy, Skylah’s Lyrik, Nick Sky and Joey Stone, 8 p.m.
Variety
Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Eric Andersen, Scarlet Rivera and Cheryl Prashker, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Banana Wind, 9:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Andrew David, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—2 for the Road, 2 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Mad Tadders, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.
Stefana’s, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 7 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 7:30 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 7 p.m.
Comedy
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Comedy and Impersonation Drag Show, 10:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—1 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Down 2 Dance, 9 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—8 p.m. (‘70s/’80s dance party)
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 21
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 22
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Madison Slim, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 23
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 24
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Andy Brasher, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
