Thursday, April 25
Acoustic
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—The Oxleys, 7 p.m.
Variety
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 26
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8:30 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Party Marty, Line of Outcasts, Candice Griffin and Kat & The Hurricane, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Messer, Saul, One Road to Rome, Seilies and Dear Violence, 7 p.m.
Country
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Zac Matthews Band, 6 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 6:30 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Harmony & Brad, 8:30 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Folk’n Rock’n, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Rainne Stern, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
Classic Oldies
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Robin Bell, 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 27
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Oil Can Harry, 4 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—On My Six, The Failsafe and The Almas, 8 p.m.
Rockabilly
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Traveling Suitcase Band, 2 p.m.
Bluegrass
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Dillweeds, 4 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)
Country
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Madison County, 8 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Zac Matthews Band, 8:30 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Platinum Country, 9 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—A.K. Acoustic, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, noon (Break In The Weather party)
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dan Reilly, noon (Break In The Weather party)
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Drum Rave, 7 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mark Dvorak and Dave Cofell, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 9:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Visitors, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—SWINGfish, 8 p.m.
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Rude Minor, 9 p.m. (Spirit night)
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Mark Young, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 5 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m. (black light party)
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Madtown Mannish Boys, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 28
Country
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Zac Matthews Band, 2 p.m.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Rockabilly
Off the Hook Grub and Pub, 3515 W. County M, Indianford—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 29
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Brandon Santini, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 1
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Folk
The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karen Wheelock, 7 p.m. (Alzheimer’s Association benefit)
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Travis Meadows, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
