Thursday, April 25

Acoustic

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—The Oxleys, 7 p.m.

Variety

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.

Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8:30 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Party Marty, Line of Outcasts, Candice Griffin and Kat & The Hurricane, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Messer, Saul, One Road to Rome, Seilies and Dear Violence, 7 p.m.

Country

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Zac Matthews Band, 6 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 6:30 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Harmony & Brad, 8:30 p.m.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Folk’n Rock’n, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Rainne Stern, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.

Classic Oldies

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Robin Bell, 8 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Oil Can Harry, 4 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—On My Six, The Failsafe and The Almas, 8 p.m.

Rockabilly

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Traveling Suitcase Band, 2 p.m.

Bluegrass

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Dillweeds, 4 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)

Country

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Madison County, 8 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Zac Matthews Band, 8:30 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Platinum Country, 9 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—A.K. Acoustic, 8 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, noon (Break In The Weather party)

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dan Reilly, noon (Break In The Weather party)

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Drum Rave, 7 p.m. (Break In The Weather party)

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mark Dvorak and Dave Cofell, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 9:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Visitors, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—SWINGfish, 8 p.m.

Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Rude Minor, 9 p.m. (Spirit night)

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Mark Young, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 5 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m. (black light party)

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Madtown Mannish Boys, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Country

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Zac Matthews Band, 2 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Rockabilly

Off the Hook Grub and Pub, 3515 W. County M, Indianford—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 29

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Brandon Santini, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Folk

The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karen Wheelock, 7 p.m. (Alzheimer’s Association benefit)

Variety

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Travis Meadows, 7:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.