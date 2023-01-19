The Kicks section has long been Janesville’s go-to source for all that’s fun and interesting to do here and in the surrounding area.
But, we’ve decided, it could use some updating.
We want to make sure it reflects the full breadth of our Janesville-area dining, entertainment, and family activity options, and the full diversity of our local culture.
And so, we’re making some changes and additions, including:
More stories about individual local artists, musicians and authors.
More stories about local restaurants, to compliment our Four Dishes restaurant reviews.
A new column featuring the favorite recipes that local chefs and restaurant owners make at home.
More stories about local trends in shopping, entertainment and things to do.
More stories about our local community culture.
Importantly, you’re going to see more stories in Kicks about people with diverse perspectives and backgrounds including local residents of color and the LGBTQ community.
Now, we’d like to hear from you. Please share your thoughts on what you’d like to see in the Kicks section by calling Managing Editor Karyn Saemann at 608- 755-8294, emailing her at ksaemann@gazettextra.com or dropping a note to: Karyn Saemann, The Gazette, 1 S. Parker Drive, Janesville, WI 53545
