MILTON—A celebration of ratted hair, ripped T-shirts, sweater-dresses and keytar-infused pop rock returns with a vengeance this year at the themed music festival May 31-June 1 at Schilberg Park.

The 1980s are returning to Wally’s Music Fest in Milton.

Wally’s fest last year took a slight detour into country music territory, but organizers decided to switch back to a primarily ’80s music-themed festival this year. The decade of hair and big hoop earrings is flooding back by popular local demand, co-organizer Brian Paul said.

“We tried to listen to the public last year. They said, ‘Get some country.’ The county acts did a great job, but the turnout wasn’t what we’d expected,” he said. “Later, we had people say they would have preferred ’80s, so we kind of went back to that this year.”

For instance, Wally’s fest kicks off with two acts Friday, including an appearance on the main stage by Kings of Radio. The band is an ’80s and early ’90s cover band that dishes hard rock from the big-hair era with songs from the likes of Whitesnake, White Lion and Def Leppard.

Just to give an idea, Kings of Radio’s actual phone number is “345-ROCK.”

And on June 1, a band that has become a staple of the annual music festival, returns. That would be The Prince Experience, a Milwaukee tribute band whose front man, Gabriel Sanchez, dons the indelible look and sound of the late pop music superstar.

All told, Wally’s fest will feature six bands on the event’s main stage—two Friday and four Saturday.

Along with ’80s tunes in a variety of styles, the festival is adding some new dimensions, as well. On Friday, Nashville rock act Lola Montez brings a bluesy, guitar-heavy selection of original music to Wally’s fest. The group, fresh off a European tour, is known for its female lead singer and front woman, Inga Rudin, chiding the crowd to get on its feet.

And Milwaukee cover band Katie Mack and The Moan will add some 1970s classic rock to the mix, performing everything from Led Zeppelin to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers to Black Sabbath.

“I definitely don’t want to say it’s the same old same old, because we try to make it bigger and better. We try to add something every year,” Paul said.

He said co-organizer Dani Stivarius worked with a local hairdresser to cook up a new contest at Wally’s fest this year: Battle of the Hair.

For the contest, hairdressers and salon operators will doll up local “models” with heavy lacquered and teased-up hair along with the too-tight fashion that smacks of the 1980s. The big-hair winner will get a trophy they will hold until next year’s event.

The idea, Paul said, is to more fully exploit a growing trend by Wally’s festgoers who like to dress out in classic ‘80s fashion.

“We see a lot of people in tight, skimpy leather, ratty T-shirts ... sort of in ‘80s costumes,” he said. “From that, we decided we want to get that hair teased up as big and high as it goes and do a contest. Lots of hair spray; looks straight from the ‘80s music videos.”

Wally’s fest is taking another step this year that should keep those wearing 1980s-style digital calculator wristwatches or Swatches rocking around the clock.

In case of rain, which has at times has put a damper on the party, organizers will have another stage set up at Schilberg that will be under a tent.

“We’ve learned from the past. Whether it’s heat or rain, the weather has scared some people off every year we’ve had the festival. This time, we’re ready,” Paul said.

“If we’ve got to move the whole thing under a tent, we will. We’re doing shows rain or shine. Rain or shine.”