“The Ice Age Trail … gave me a place and space to experience life without depressive thoughts. It taught me how much time outdoors I really need. I highly recommend you take a walk in the woods. … I hope the Ice Age Trail can change your life for the better, too.”

—Ryan Jansen, quoted in the spring 2019 issue of Mammoth Tales magazine. He completed the 1,000-mile Ice Age Trail in October.

“Walking is the great adventure, the first meditation, a practice of heartiness and soul primary to humankind. Walking is the exact balance between spirit and humility.”

—Gary Snyder, “The Practice of the Wild”

Who says there’s no adventure in our quiet little corner of the world?

Think of the massive wall of ice that crept into what would become Rock County tens of thousands of years ago, the leading edge of the last glacier to grind across North America.

It might be hard to imagine the glacier’s leading edge, a steep slope towering several hundred feet high before it receded.

The glacier has left marks on the landscape that can still be seen, however, including impressive ridges of sand and gravel that walkers can traverse in Walk Across Rock County, an activity being offered by the Ice Age Trail Alliance of Rock County.

In fact, much of the county is buried under sand and gravel that glaciers dropped as they melted over thousands of years, making this area to sand and gravel what Saudi Arabia is to oil.

The glaciers left behind land that bison and woolly mammoths occupied, which attracted the first humans to the area more than 14,000 years ago.

We can’t hunt mammoth or see the sun glinting off the glacier, but we can see glaciated landscape and feel it under our feet.

The 1,000-mile-long Ice Age National Scenic Trail roughly follows the edge of the last glacial advance in Wisconsin. Much of it is still being bought and built, so county roads connect to trails built by volunteers.

Dennis James of the trail alliance said his favorite local trail segment is in Janesville, from the Devil’s Staircase in Riverside Park to the Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab, also known as the Robert O. Cook Memorial Arboretum, on the city’s northwest side.

“We always see a lot of deer. We always see a lot of turkey when we’re in there,” James said.

It’s hard to tell that the undulating landscape of the arboretum is a lot of sand and gravel, except in dried-up stream beds, which are nearly all sand and gravel.

In those stream beds and elsewhere along the trail are large rocks and boulders, remnants that the glaciers scooped up who knows how many hundreds of miles away.

There’s a lot to learn on the trails. I left my hike thinking I need to bring with me a botanist, zoologist and a geologist. I saw the leg of a deer that I imagined was dragged there by a coyote over the winter, and the skeleton of what was possibly an opossum. I saw one species of wildflower I hadn’t seen before.

My favorite part of my hike was the babbling brook that is Marsh Creek, near the arboretum’s northern boundary. In summers past, it has been glorious to take off my sandals and dip my hot feet into the cold water.

Speaking of water, carry your own. Walking is thirsty fun, and few places on the trail have potable water available.

Enjoy the mini-adventure.