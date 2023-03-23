JANESVILLE — There might be just one military surplus store in the world where you can find New York songwriter Lou Reed, folkie Joan Baez, various members of The Beatles, Madonna, and the band Journey all hanging out at once.
You have to walk past the rows of green U.S. Army jackets, canteens, amber colored aviator sunglasses, survival knives and ready-to-eat meal kits, to the rear of Plahn’s Army Navy store, 500 N. Parker Drive, in downtown Janesville.
In the way-back, you’ll find Robot Fighter Records.
The brand new record store is the size of a small living room. But its size might belie its significance to local music fans who ache for tangible, hard-copy albums on vinyl, CD, cassette and even reel-to-reel tape.
Robot Fighter Records is the first (and only) retail music store to launch in Janesville since the long-running independent record store Exclusive Co. shuttered all its Wisconsin locations, including its popular store on Milton Avenue, in early 2022.
Sam Barrette, 24, manages the Army Navy store that houses the new endeavor.
Barrette has been a vinyl record collector for a few years. He said when Exclusive Co. closed, he heard other collectors talk about opening a new record store somewhere in town. Barrette already had been buying and selling records and other hard copy music albums at second hand stores in Janesville.
“People were saying there definitely was a hole, something missing, after that (Exclusive Co.) store closed last year,” Barrette said. “If you wanted to go record shopping here, you could go to thrift stores and antique shops in town and see what you can find. You might get lucky, but otherwise, it's driving to the closest record stores, which are in Madison or Rockford.”
Barrette’s Robot Fighter Records – the name is a tip of the cap to his dad, who had a band called Robot Fighter – leans heavily into 1970s and 1980s classic rock, but he’s got bins stacked with about 2,000 used records that also range from pop to jazz, rock, to country music and soul.
Barrette is curating a small inventory of new albums, including titles by contemporary rock, jazz and ambient and electronic music groups.
“That’s what I always found fun was going to the record store on a Friday and seeing what was new in the store, what new music had just come in,” he said.
Barrette also has curated dozens of cassette tapes from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, plus CDs and an assortment of DVDs. And he’s got a growing selection of vintage concert t-shirts.
The store has the warm, casual feel of a music lover’s den, a man-cave adorned with vintage album and concert posters featuring sitar wizard Ravi Shankar, The Beatles, and the ‘80s new wave band Joy Division.
Upper shelves are decorated with relics from analog rock and roll’s sort-of-distant past, including circa 1980s Sony Walkman cassette players, portable “boom-box” stereos with metal grille-covered speakers, cassette decks and built in black and white TV screens.
Most of those old music players no longer work, but in one corner of the store, Barrette has a stack of cassette decks and a vintage vinyl record turntable wired up to speakers so customers can check the playback on records and tapes they’d like to buy.
In the front of the Army-Navy store, Barrette has a few other turntables set up so he can play records throughout the store.
He said he’ll manage the store based on emerging trends in what customers like and he’ll backfill inventory like how he collects music himself: canvassing estate sales and online sellers.
Robot Fighter Records also will buy albums that are in good shape.
For now, the shop is open daytime hours, Tuesday through Saturday, according to posts on Robot Fighter Records’ Facebook page.
Barrette said he’s taken advice from record store operators around southern Wisconsin, and he’s decided against stacking his shop heavily on $50 collector’s edition and rarity albums.
He said, in part, he’s made choices in inventory that favor cost accessibility over hipster exclusivity.
For instance, he’d marked a used 1960s vinyl LP copy of “Meet The Beatles,” the American release of the first Beatles album, for $6.00. Another vinyl record, a used 1970s pressing of Curtis Mayfield’s funky soundtrack to the famous Blaxploitation film “Super Fly,” was marked $4.99.
Both records, and one that’s now probably 59 years old, were in good but not great shape.
Each record is different, but some items, like a $50, silver-colored vinyl LP copy of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” would be out of reach for budding collectors. Barrette’s not that far removed from his budding collector days.
Barrette said it’d be easy to pump up the price on vintage Beatles records, but instead, he marks albums using standard pricing guides that weigh retail value on album condition and demand.
“That stems a lot from my want to cater to new collectors. Because there's a lot of no-brainer albums you want if you’re starting a new collection,” Barrette said. “You should be able to pick up a used copy of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” pretty inexpensively. You don't have to spend $20 an album to have an enjoyable collection.”
Link to Robot Fighter Records shop: https://www.facebook.com/robotfighterrecords/