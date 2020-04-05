JANESVILLE—You can’t go out for the music, so they’re bringing the music to you.
In an ongoing effort to promote arts and culture in this time of COVID-19-induced isolation, the Janesville Performing Arts Center is presenting a string of remote musical performances collectively called the “Virtual Venue Concert Series.” The program, which began March 27, occurs weekly and features genres ranging from bluegrass, country and Americana to honky tonk, Nashville pop and chamber folk.
“(JPAC Executive Director) Nathan (Burkart) and I and the whole team are paying close attention to what’s happening on social media, and we were starting to see national artists doing streaming concerts,” said Kari Dray, JPAC’s director of marketing and operations. “We realized people in our community might not have the same connections or follow the same groups, so the idea was to have what was happening nationally happen locally.”
Watching the concerts is simple. Shows are streamed live at 7 p.m. on JPAC’s Facebook page and on the featured artist’s page. A schedule of upcoming shows and video from past shows also is available on JPAC’s Facebook page.
“Right now, artists need more venues to play, and this gives them more exposure,” Dray explained. “And we’re lucky to have a great group of artists available.”
In addition to giving patrons a temporary respite from coronavirus pandemic worries, Dray said the concerts help raise money for musicians who have seen their incomes greatly diminished by the shuttering of bars, restaurants and coffee shops. Virtual “tip jars” will be provided on each concert’s Facebook Events page, and a portion of the proceeds will help JPAC—which also is currently closed—weather the storm.
Donations also can be made directly to JPAC at PayPal.me/JanesvillePAC, Dray said.
“For some of these artists, music isn’t necessarily their primary jobs. They give more back (to JPAC) because they know it will help us out,” she said. “But others rely entirely on music for their living, so they are just donating a portion back. We’re just grateful they are helping us out.”
Lou Shields, a Madison-based folk musician who performed as part of the series last Friday, is among those who earmarked his entire tip jar for JPAC.
In addition to performing, Shields teaches art history and studio art at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Illinois. He considers himself fortunate to have a regular income stream and wanted to pitch in to help.
“When Kari contacted me, I was definitely on board,” he said. “I wanted to give back a little bit. (JPAC is) always doing things for other artists and so forth, and now it’s time to do a little in their favor, as well. I just felt that was something I wanted to do.”
Shields also realizes hardcore music fans are thirsting for shows right now, and he wants to do his part to help fill that void.
“Music lovers are feeding off of this as much as the musicians are,” he said. “Some folks are dedicated to going out to two, three even four shows a week, and right now, that’s gone. Maybe they’re working from home, maybe they have financial struggles, and they’re feeling isolated. This is an opportunity for some of those people to have music in their living rooms.”
Despite not being able to see his audience from his remote location, Shields said he still felt the love during his Virtual Venue show.
“When you start seeing people comment (on Facebook), that helps because you know they’re out there,” he said. “The interactivity is actually pretty cool.”
And that’s enough, at least for now. But even with his teaching income, Shields admits he relies on money made making music to help pay the bills. Meeting some of those obligations could become more of a challenge if “safer at home” plays out long term.
“I’ve lost all of my gigs for the next two months, and that was part of the income I count on,” he said. “I feel bad for a lot of folks where this is their only form of income. Thankfully, I have a job, as well, so I’m not completely out. But it’s going to be an interesting year in trying to pick up the pieces and try to keep going.
“Hopefully, we can all get through this, folks can get healthy again and we can somehow get our lives back to what we knew before this.”