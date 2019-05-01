JANESVILLE—Bicycling in the dark requires at least a white front headlight or a light worn by the operator and a red rear reflector on the bike or operator.

A bicyclist can go through a red light after stopping no less than 45 seconds if the bicyclist believes the light is vehicle actuated.

No parent or guardian should knowingly allow a child to violate bicycling laws.

These state bike laws are among the ordinances and safety tips members of the Janesville Velo Club will share with attendees during the second Family Bike Fest from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11.

Family Bike Fest is a mix of bicycling, families, education and fun, said Paul Murphy, velo club president.

The club started the event last year because it wanted to provide a free family event to educate both kids and adults about the benefits of bicycling and how to do it safely, Murphy said. The group also wants to educate motorists on the laws for sharing roads with bicyclists, Murphy said.

According to state law, a bicyclist shall ride as close as possible to the right-hand edge or curb when passing a vehicle or preparing for a left turn or U-turn. Bicyclists can ride on the left or right edge when on a one-way street.

Bicyclists also are allowed to ride two abreast in one lane as long as traffic is not impeded, according to state law.

Last year’s inaugural event hosted about 34 people. Attendance was low, Murphy believes, because it was a rainy, windy day with temperatures in the low 40s.

Murphy and others are crossing their fingers for better weather this year, and they are hoping to see between 200 and 300 people come through.

The most common safety infraction Murphy sees is people riding a bike without a helmet, he said. Wearing a helmet is the most important safety precaution bicyclists can take regardless of whether they are riding 10 feet down the road or 10 miles, Murphy said.

Family Bike Fest will include a station for helmet fittings, he said.

In addition to safety and skill demonstrations, the Janesville Area Youth Mountain Bike Team will perform exhibitions at 9:30 and 11 a.m. The velo club started the team to provide kids who are not interested in traditional sports an opportunity to get involved in a physical activity, Murphy said.

Family Bike Fest also aims to encourage more people to ride, he said.

There has been a cultural change toward bicycling in recent years, Murphy said. The number of people bicycling for transportation and leisure is increasing, and with that has come more cooperation from municipalities to accommodate bicyclists, Murphy said.

Janesville has added bike lanes to local streets and also has supported the Janesville Gran Prix, a leg of the Tour of America’s Dairyland bike races.

Bicycling can improve a community’s quality of life and support economic development, Murphy said.

Murphy said he comes across many people from Madison and other areas who bike to Janesville for trails or to eat at businesses such as Mocha Moment. In fact, Janesville was given an honorable mention from the League of American Bicyclists in 2018 for being bike friendly.

The league ranks Wisconsin as the 26th best state for bicycle friendliness.