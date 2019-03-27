JANESVILLE—Two themes rarely seen in musicals are center stage in “Next to Normal”: bipolar disorder and depression.

The contemporary rock musical burst onto the scene in 2008 to critical acclaim. It snagged three Tony Awards in 2009 and the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 2010.

The New York Times praised the show for focusing “squarely on the pain that cripples the members of a suburban family, and never for a minute does it let you escape the anguish at the core of their lives.”

“Next to Normal” runs April 5-14 at the Kirk Denmark Theatre at UW-Whitewater at Rock County. It is the university’s second and final production of the 2018-19 academic year.

Director Trevor Rees said he chose the gripping musical partly because of its portrayal of mental illness against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic plaguing Rock County and the country.

“It has a lot of reverberations to what’s happening today,” Rees said. “It’s a good story that needs to be told.”

The musical centers on Diana Goodman, a suburban mom coping with her son’s death, bipolar disorder and depression. Her family—husband Dan and daughter Natalie—also are forced to grapple with Diana’s suffering.

As Diana explores treatment for her illness, the family’s relationships begin to crack and fragment, exposing the toll mental disorders can inflict on a family.

Rees said bits of humor are sprinkled throughout the emotionally-charged and, at times, dramatic musical.

Rees said the music is “absolutely fantastic.” Members of the UW-Whitewater at Rock County Music Department will perform the pop-rock score, which Rees said will sound and feel contemporary to audiences.

“I’m a huge fan of using live music,” he said. “I think that’s very important when you’re doing theater, particularly a musical, because it’s a collaboration between lots of artists.”

Five students and one community member star in the two-act musical, which features Nikki Fae as Diana and Chloe Attalla as Natalie.

In addition to tackling pressing social issues, Rees said the musical will add to students’ performance repertoires. In fall, the department staged Oscar Wilde’s farcical comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a classical British play.

Staging a contemporary rock musical along with Wilde’s classic comedy in the same year allows students to have a diverse production experience, Rees said.

Rees said the university’s production of “Next to Normal” has been entered into the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. An adjudicator will attend a performance and provide feedback, and the show also will be eligible for the center’s regional festival.

People in the production can be nominated for outstanding achievement in production, design, direction and performance. Five students from the university have been nominated for past shows, Rees said.

“In general, it’s just a really, really good musical,” Rees said.

“There’s not a lot of plays and/or musicals dealing with mental health, so this will hit home. People can understand what individuals go through and how they deal with what’s going on with them.”