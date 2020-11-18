WHITEWATER

Faced with limitations due to COVID-19, UW-Whitewater’s Department of Music is getting creative in an effort to bring a variety of virtual concerts into your home later this month.

Two of these events include the Symphonic Wind Ensemble (SWE) concert conducted by Glenn Hayes and the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra (WSO) conducted by Christopher Ramaekers.

Tickets for these two concerts are now on sale through Sunday, Nov. 22, with content available Nov. 25-Dec. 9.

Tickets are available by calling 262-472-2222 or by visiting tickets.uww .edu. Single viewer tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets are $26. Ticket buyers will receive a link by email for their selected shows.

The WSO performance will feature “Symphony No. 38 (Prague)” by Mozart and “Symphony No. 6 (Le matin)” by Haydn. WSO also will be joined by the UW-W Chamber Orchestra to perform Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings” and Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.”

The SWE show will feature “Canzona” by Peter Mennin, “Divertimento for Band” by Vincent Persichetti, Movement II of “Four Abstractions for Band” by Robert Ward, “Prelude and Fugue in Ab” by Bach (arranged by Roland Moehl- mann), Movement II of “Dragon Rhyme” by Chen Yi, and “Mysterium” by Jennifer Higdon.

In addition to those two performances, UW-W also will offer these upcoming virtual concerts:

The “Gala Gets Thankful” scholarship fundraiser, which will be available from Nov. 23-Dec. 21.

This traditional event will offer a musical feast with all the fixings, including works from current students, faculty and more.

Music Mosaics: “Jazz: A Tribute to Charlie ‘Yardbird’ Parker,” which will be available Dec. 1-15.

Parker would have turned 100 this past August, and the UW-W Faculty Jazz Ensemble will perform a tribute. The ensemble includes Michael Hackett, trumpet; Matt Sintchak, saxophone; Rob Hodson, piano; Brad Townsend, bass, and Devin Drobka, drums.