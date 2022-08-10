EDGERTON
Since reopening for public tours in 1997, the Sterling North Home & Museum has looked just like the famous journalist and author's home might have in 1918. That's due to the work of the Sterling North Society, that bought the home in 1992.
In 1963, at age 57, North wrote the book “Rascal,” based on his time caring for a pet raccoon at home he grew up in in Edgerton.
The book went on to be adapted into a Walt Disney film in 1969. “Rascal” then became popular in Japan where the book was made, in 1977, into an anime called “Araiguma Rasukaru," that translates into “Raccoon Rascal."
North lived in the Edgerton home, at 409 W. Rollin St., from 1914 to 1925. After graduating from Edgerton High School, he worked as a journalist and author in Chicago and New York.
The home had a succession of owners through the 20th century after the North family sold it, said Betty Leonard, president of the Sterling North Society, including a stretch when it was broken into rental apartments.
The society worked on the home for three years to help update it to its 1918 appearance and raised $65,00 to help restore it. It is now a state and national historic site.
The first president of the society, Shelby Fahlrgren and Dave Kotwitz, the fundraising chair, cut the red ribbon at the opening of the museum in 1997.
The museum is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 14, with three free tours and other events in the barn on the property. A tour group can be no more than 20 people, Leonard said.
At 1 p.m. on Sunday, founding members of the society will share about the work that went into reopening the home.
At 2 p.m., Sheila Terman Cohen's biography on North, “Sterling North and the Story of Rascal," will be the focus of a presentation.
At 3 p.m., Walter Diedrick’s bench will be dedicated followed by refreshments in the barn. Diedrick was one of the founding members of the society
These are the latest in a series of event held since January to mark the 25th anniversary of the home's reopening to the public.
This fall, more events are planned, including a raccoon coloring contest in September. Entry forms will be available on Sept. 1 at the Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., and the Sterling North Home & Museum. The deadline for entries is Sept. 23. The winning entry will be announced Sept. 25.
That will be followed by the premiere of a new play, “Life and Times of Sterling North,” at the Masonic Lodge, 312 W. Fulton St. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
At 2 p.m. Nov. 6, a birthday celebration is planned for North at the Sterling North House & Museum, with tours on the hour.
“We feel fortunate for a small town to have such a nice museum and an author who wrote a best-selling book,” Leonard said.
The museum is generally open 1-4 p.m. Sundays, April through November. More information is at sterlingnorthsociety.com or email sterlingnorthsociety@gmail.com.