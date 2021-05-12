JANESVILLE—A bit of wine, a few good friends and a smattering of tasty food.
When it comes to plans for a fine spring day, most people wouldn’t ask for more.
On Saturday, May 22, two such opportunities will be available in Janesville. During the day, Downtown Janesville Inc. will host its first wine walk of the year. At night, HealthNet of Rock County presents its annual Pairings That Please fundraiser.
The wine walk, which mirrors a fall event planned Oct. 16, kicks off at noon for VIPs and at 1 p.m. for general admission ticket-holders. Registered participants can pick up their wristbands, swag bags and location maps at the JP Cullen Pavilion on the city’s town square.
Once checked in, attendees are welcome to visit any of the 21 participating businesses to taste 2-ounce samples of everything from Merlot to Moscato.
“Many who enjoy a sip of wine don’t care to sit and stare at their friends,” said DJI President Ann Roe. “There is a certain amount of fun in walking around.”
The base intent of the wine walk is to casually introduce consumers to ever-expanding options for shopping downtown.
“This event is novel, and it’s great for business in a sense that people seem to notice them differently when they’re just out walking along,” Roe said.
At each stop, patrons can taste-test different flavors painstakingly picked by the pros.
“They have been chosen by (DJI) board members, one of whom is general manager of Genisa Wine Bar, another the owner of Lark and another the manager of Wissota Chophouse,” Roe said. “These are some really great wines picked by knowledgeable professionals who purposely chose wines you should easily be able to find locally.”
To ensure those small samples don’t compound too quickly, organizers have partnered with several downtown restaurants to provide “grab-and-go” snacks that are included in the cost of attendance. Three food trucks also will offer dishes for purchase.
Finally, when participants decide they’ve done enough walking, a free trolley service will be at the ready to transport them to their next stops.
With few, if any, tickets remaining at press time, Roe said she was pleased with how the event has come together.
“This is our first attempt at holding something since we took a pause for 2020,” Roe said. “We are very excited by the response. People are ready to have fun in a safe, festive sort of way.”
At HealthNet, development director Danielle Wegman has seen just as much enthusiasm for Pairings That Please, which kicks off at 6 p.m. May 22 at the Janesville Country Club. Not only are people interested in helping the local nonprofit, they are excited by the thought of just getting out of their homes.
“Especially since people have been getting vaccinated and with the continually updated COVID-19 restrictions lessening,” she said. “I think that type of confirmation has people feeling much more comfortable.”
General admission tickets are available both online and at the door, and a virtual option will provide access to silent auction items and includes home delivery of wine samples to those in Rock and Dane counties.
Pairings That Please traditionally centers on appetizer-style food stations paired with appropriate wine and beer selections. This year, the culinary focus will be on ethnic delicacies from five geographical regions, and wines from Timber Hill Winery in Milton will be featured.
Along with food and drink, patrons will be treated to live music and both live and silent auctions. In addition, organizers have put together 120 “bling boxes” that will be sold for $30 apiece. Each box will include two cookies and a gift card, while some also will contain high-end prizes such as an Apple watch or Air Pods.
To boost patrons’ comfort levels, organizers shifted the usual winter event to spring to provide the option of more time spent outdoors. To assist with social distancing (masks are needed indoors, as well), cocktail-style tables will replace sit-down dining and silent auction items will be spread out to keep people moving around.
Wegman understands that when people are content, they tend to be generous. Because Pairings That Please is HealthNet’s largest annual fundraiser—and because it was delayed five months this year and canceled in 2020—providing that contentment is paramount.
“We are hoping to raise about 10% of our annual budget, and our goal is always to bring in about $100,000,” she said. “This is definitely a significant event and something that helps us continue to provide medical care to our patients.”