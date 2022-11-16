JANESVILLE—It’s winter in Rock County, time to move indoors for trivia contests. Across the county, many bars, restaurants and groups offer trivia nights. Here’s a sampling.
Barkley’s
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., in Janesville, has offered trivia nights since 2017. Al Meehan, Barkley’s manager partner, said it’s had trivia theme nights and trivia on Sunday afternoons, too.
General trivia nights are every Thursday from 6:15 to 9 p.m., except for holidays like Thanksgiving. They typically draw 10 to 12 teams of 2 to 10 people. Meehan said Barkley’s gives out $60 in gift cards to the top 3 winners, $30 to first place, $20 to second and $10 for third place.
Rock County Brewing Co.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, in Janesville, holds trivia nights on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The brewery has had trivia for the last four years and offers cash prizes: $25 for first, $15 for second and $10 for third.
Night Owl Food & Spirits
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., in Evansville, has been hosting trivia nights for about three years. Its trivia nights are every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., except for holidays.
Travis Ardisson is the front of house manager of the family business he owns with his brother and father. The family hires a company called American Pub Quiz to host the trivia nights. Usually, it’s general trivia like sports, Disney or world history. The restaurant gives out gift cards for first, second and third place.
“We’re pretty busy for our trivia nights,” Ardisson said. “Usually average anywhere from 12 to 18 teams. We don’t really put a cap size on it. There’s always at least one team with 10 people, or some teams with two people.”
The Rock Bar & Grill
The Rock Bar & Grill at 101 Maple Ave., in Beloit, has had weekly trivia nights for about seven years. The bar and grill usually has “general” trivia questions on topics from basic science to hard rock music. It’s also done themed trivia nights with topics like Harry Potter. This winter, the Rock plans to hold a trivia night every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., through February.
Beloit Memorial High School
Beloit Memorial High School’s Academic Decathlon Team is hosting a trivia night fundraiser at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, in the school cafeteria. The school is located at 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit. Tickets are $10 and there will also be concessions, raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
Samantha Hoppe, advisor of the Academic Decathlon Team, says its members study seven subjects each year and compete against other schools. To help with travel and other costs, they hold a couple of fundraisers each year. This is their third year hosting a trivia night. There will be gift card prizes for the top three finishers.