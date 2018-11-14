If you’ve never seen a high school musical, or if you haven’t seen one since you were in high school, it might be worth your time to skip the movies and head to the local high school auditorium.
The American-born art form is enjoying what some might call a golden age in local schools these days.
“In most cases, you’re going to find a higher quality product than what you’re used to seeing,” said Jim McCulloch, Whitewater High School drama director for the past nine years, as well as community and outreach director for the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
“It’s insane to see how it’s grown. It really is,” said Nathan Burkart, executive director of the Janesville Performing Arts Center and a professional actor who got his start on local stages, including while a student at Craig High.
Burkart shows videos of local shows to friends from around the country, and “their jaws drop at the level of resources that high schools have.”
“When I go to Craig and Parker shows today, they are, like, on steroids,” Burkart said. “And I think that’s a good thing. There’s a lot more collaborative effort that goes on with the community.”
Nicki Dougherty, a 2006 Parker High School grad who performs in shows around the region, sees much more parent support and fundraising than she remembers from her high school years.
Dougherty’s latest gig is stage-managing “The Little Mermaid” at her alma mater for director Jim Tropp, who directed some of her high school shows and is known for top-notch productions.
It’s stunning that Tropp was able to bring Broadway star Karen Olivo in for student workshops in recent years, Burkart said.
“Back in the days when we were doing things, it was still really good, but you didn’t have Broadway people coming in and doing workshops with you,” Burkart said. “We had a decent program, but (now) you’re looking at a semi-professional to professional level in tech. Lighting and set design in particular are incredibly strong.”
Those who haven’t seen a show for several decades might be surprised to see all of the actors outfitted with microphones and special effects not dreamed of in a previous generation.
Costumes are often rented from professional companies, and the number of costume changes has gone up, Burkart said. Directors bring in artistic teams, many of them local, to do lights, oversee costume design or create lavish sets.
Ticket prices are low compared to any professional show, and the bang for the buck is great, Dougherty said.
“You’re not spending a lot of money, but you’re getting a really enjoyable experience,” she said. “And you don’t necessarily have to be a theatergoer or theater lover to enjoy yourself.”
Dougherty said she’s always impressed by how hard and long the students work on the Parker productions, and she’s “blown away” by the result.
Recognition is also different from not so long ago. The Jerry Awards, based in Madison, reviews shows at high schools across much of southern Wisconsin and continues to expand.
The result is an awards program similar to the Tonys, in which the winners perform on the Overture Center’s beautiful stage in front of hundreds.
“We thought we were getting the job done in ‘Into the Woods’ in 2001 with some papier-mache and some leaves,” recalled Callie Schouten, a star on the Parker stage 17 years ago.
Schouten went on to a professional career as an actor/dancer that included national tours of Broadway shows. She now runs a dance school, Veracity Dance Project, in Janesville. She choreographed last year’s production of “Newsies” at Craig High.
Professionals too numerous to mention in the graphic and performing arts, such as Schouten, have done much to enhance high school musical productions.
Burkart cautioned that audiences have to give the kids a break when they’re performing the role of a 60-year-old man or a 40-year-old woman without the decades of maturing experiences such people would have. And shows have to be modified to steer away from subject matter that is too adult for the high school stage, he noted.
McCulloch said schools are getting away from the classics such as “Oklahoma” and “Annie Get Your Gun” as students push to do more edgy, modern shows, such as “Rent,” and the Disney musicals.
“That’s what kids nowadays want to perform. They want to do the huge spectacle,” McCulloch said, adding that he sees that as positive.
The performances will not be as amazing as you’ll see on Broadway or at other professional shows, but the talent pool is deep and worth appreciating, Schouten said.
“Go into it with an open mind. Go into it with the attitude of having fun, not knowing what to expect and get caught up in the moment. That’s what theater is about,” McCulloch said.
“Take the positive. Don’t dwell on the negatives,” Schouten added. “Look, people’s voices crack. It happens. People fall. It happens. That’s from preschool plays all the way up through Broadway. That’s what makes live theater so magical.”
Schouten said she always waits for what she calls the “it moment,” when everything on stage comes together to induce a spellbound silence in the audience.
“It’s when things start to click and musical theater magic happens,” she said. “It may only last two seconds, but it happens. That’s exciting.”
“It’s when all of the elements come together for half a second, and you can literally hear the silence in a room of 200-300 people. That’s when you know you have everyone’s attention,” Schouten said.
Matt Imhoff, a 2008 Craig grad who now is a freelance theater designer and director based in New York City, has directed Craig’s musicals since 2015.
Imhoff sees better production values here than in a lot of off-Broadway professional shows because the high schools have better funding. Like everyone else interviewed for this article, he is impressed by the level and depth of talent often seen on local stages.
Imhoff said a great reason to take in a high school show is to support the community’s youth: “It’s important to make an investment in what our young people are doing, particularly those achievements, whether it be a night out at a basketball game or swim meet or a theater performance. If you’re going to spend 15 bucks at a movie on a Friday night, why not celebrate the talents of the young people in your community?”
“I think it’s important to celebrate those kids,” Burkart said. “The talent level is just absolutely insane. I thought we had a high talent level. Some of these kids, I feel like they are ready right now to go to New York and pursue this, if they want it.”
“I think it’s important to remember these are children, and the fact that they are willing to put themselves out there in front of hundreds of people, working months towards something, I think that’s something that should be the primary focus,” Schouten said. “They all come together to put together an incredible product.”
