Jarrod Roll is coming to Janesville and is bringing his toys with him.
“Star Wars” fans should take note.
Roll is a “Star Wars” enthusiast, but that label might not be 100% accurate. It might be the same as calling Chewbacca “somewhat hairy.”
The 49-year-old Onalaska resident has been collecting “Star Wars” memorabilia most of his life — 45 years to be exact. That was when Roll’s parents took the 4-year-old and his brother to the first "Star Wars" movie, “A New Hope,” in 1977.
“When we left that theater, we wanted more,” Roll said in an interview last year. “Those toys allow you to re-create it and control it and to carry your own stories on your own, and that’s powerful when you are a kid.”
Now he shares his collection throughout the state. Roll will bring his “Nostalgia Awakens” exhibit to the Rock County Historical Society Museum & Visitor Center on Wednesday.
The exhibit, which will remain on display at the RCHS through July, features every action figure made by the Kenner toy company from 1978-85 based on the original three “Star Wars” movies.
Roll also is director of the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum.
A variety of “Star Wars” playsets, vehicles, and more are also featured. A compilation of “Star Wars” television commercials from that time can be viewed, as well.
Besides the 100 or so action figures, Roll’s collection includes vehicles and 13 playsets, five larger creatures and 19 vehicles.
The exhibit survived the Darth Vader of many other kids' collections of baseball cards, comic books or Matchbox cars – his mother. They can end up in garage sales when young collectors grow up and move out of the house.
In Roll’s case, that kind of cleaning out by others only added to his collection.
“So their moms would be cleaning out their bedrooms,” Roll said. “I’d go to their homes, and they would lay out everything on a table. I’d say, ‘OK, I’ll take that guy and that ship.’”
“They’re like, ‘No, I’m selling it to you as a lot.’ I was like, ‘All right, I’ll take it all.’”
Roll will give a presentation titled “The Star Wars Revolution” during the exhibit’s grand opening Wednesday. He’ll talk about how “Star Wars” toys revolutionized movie merchandising, licensing and how youngsters play.
He enjoys sharing his passion with other “Star Wars” fans.
“When people come in here, their nostalgia is awakened,” Roll said during a previous exhibit.
“When they see that farm boy Luke action figure from 1978, it is just so iconic.”
Roll won’t guide the “Millennium Falcon” to Janesville on Wednesday night. But fans can be sure it will be on display.