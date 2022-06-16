Father and son Steve and Sullivan Saliby are bringing comedy to the Janesville Performing Arts Center this month with a musical adaptation of Adam Sandler’s comedy, “The Wedding Singer.”
Sullivan came to his father Steve with the idea of bringing something fun and positive to the Janesville community.
“He came to me and said, ‘Listen, I have all these people that want to do this show,” Steve said. “A lot of time in community theater, finding people to do the shows are tough because it’s community theater. It’s not a paid thing. He had a list of people that he talked to and would be interested. It was a lot of his school friends who did a bunch of shows at Parker (High School).”
Sullivan is assistant director, choreographer and part of the featured ensemble. Steve is directing for the first time and in charge of scenic design. Theatre Unlimited typically does more classic musicals, and this is their first time doing a newer show like “The Wedding Singer,” Steve said.
Steve has been a member of the Theatre Unlimited Board of directors for about six years, and is mainly involved in the production of shows. This is his first time directing the show, and Sullivan’s first time choreographing a show.
“We had reached out to several potential directors and it was hard to find people to do it,” Steve said. “We’re coming out of COVID and a lot of people that would typically direct for us has other projects. When I started talking about it with Sullivan I thought maybe I could direct this because it’s a comedy, first off, and those are a little bit easier than drama.”
He adds that it has been a dream cast for him. The two leads, Ryan Scott and Ashley Hirsh, he has seen in many shows at JPAC and and he said he’s super fans of their work. Scott is also on the Theatre Unlimited board.
Scott has participated in theater in Janesville since 2010 and is a Milton resident.
“I grew up doing all of it and then I stopped doing it,” Scott said. “I’m good friends with Steve and Sullivan. They were talking about doing this show and I was already involved in the theater company. It’s been a while since I’ve done a show.”
Scott adds that the show has been a reunion, as many of the actors in the ensemble have worked together before. It is also his first time working with Hirsh, who he saw in JPAC’s Little Women this past winter.
Hirsch is also a lifelong theater kid, who went to college for theater and has a BFA in musical theater. She moved to Janesville a few years ago, and has good friends at JPAC.
“Everyone’s just so kind and awesome and fun,” Hirsch said. “It’s been really easy. It’s just a bunch of friends hanging out putting on a show.”
The role itself has been different for Hirsch, who is used to singing a specific type of way for musicals.
“As far as, like, the type of singing, I’ve usually been a belter type of role and Julia is not like that,” Hirsh said. “She has a lot more softness. That’s been really fun for me to explore.”
For choreographer Sullivan, the show is an excuse to throw everything negative in life away and just have fun on stage.
“Everyone in this cast, the ensemble are all my friends from high school or people that I met in Madison that I wanted to be a part of this after ‘Little Women’ (a previous JPAC show),” Sullivan said. “They’re just people that want to have fun on stage. That’s what theater is supposed to be and that’s what we are trying to bring with a show.”
Though it’s been fun, it’s also been stressful for Sullivan as a first-time choreographer. He said he’s enjoying being creative with his cast and collaborating with them. He credits them with bringing out the best in him and being open enough to offer suggestions for choreography.
Sullivan is most looking forward to the public reaction to the show.
“‘The Wedding Singer’ is a fun and happy show,” he said. “The cast that we have and the production (team) are just impeccable. I cannot picture anyone else in these roles. When the audience sees they’re going to see just how fun and how vibrant everyone is in this.”