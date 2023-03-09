JANESVILLE – The students at Parker Arts Academy say The SpongeBob Musical is a “can’t miss” event and “fun for the whole family.”
Melina WIlliams, who plays SpongeBob, said the show is about SpongeBob and all his friends living in Bikini Bottom, where a volcano is due to erupt the next night.
One of the characters, Plankton, wants all of them to leave the town, with the aim of controlling them by getting them all in one place. SpongeBob doesn’t want them to leave because he thinks they shouldn’t abandon their home. So, he and his friends hatch a plan to save the town from the eruption.
Character work
Williams said they have never played such a vibrant character, and said the whole show is very vibrant and full of energy.
Williams also said playing a cartoon character has been very challenging because of how big they have to make the character to translate it to the audience.
Diana Gutierrez, who plays Sandy, said she was a big fan of the show when she was younger and has always loved the character of Sandy. The character’s main struggle is not feeling like she belongs because she is a squirrel living in the ocean. Gutierrez said she enjoys being able to make the character come to life.
Director Colin Swanson said the show is much more than just an episode of SpongeBob, with projections and many different scenery elements.
“The cast is incredible,” he said “It's a very collaborative effort between me and the students. We are a team, there is no dictatorship.”
Cal Sanchez who plays two very diverse characters, Patchy the Pirate and Perch Perkins, said they have to really think about where to put their energy when they are playing both. One is really full of energy and the other is pretty low energy but it still takes a lot to convey the character to the audience.
One interesting aspect of the show is that each character has very distinct voices. Swanson said “it’s crazy how much they actually sound like the characters on the show”
Guitierrez said the most challenging part of playing her character is nailing Sandy’s southern accent.
“I had to look up videos on YouTube and listen to her talk. All the characters have different voices and everyone had to take time to practice their voices and laugh,” Guitierrez said
Michael Miller, who plays Patrick, said the most challenging part of that role has been making the laziness believable while also being a dynamic character.
Deeper meaning
Swanson said the show is not just for kids, with strong messages about discrimination and communities falling apart.
“When we first started, I was like ‘how am I going to find a theme or directorial vision of something so silly’ but I found a lot of important messages in the show,” Swanson said.
Williams said the show is about friendship and working together, pointing to a scene where SpongBob and Patrick have had a falling out with a “silly” fight and end up singing a song about how much they miss each other.
Williams said the show doesn’t have a romantic storyline; it’s mainly about friendship and community.
Gutierrez’s character, Sandy, deals with some discrimination from other “fish” in Bikini Bottom.
“It kind of connects with real word issues… the idea of trying to separate people and put them in different groups, all because she is a land mammal,” she said.
Williams agreed that even with its deeper themes, The SpongeBob Musical is also just funny. In fact, this is one of the funniest shows they have ever been a part of, they said.
“When I am on stage and other characters say something, I have to try so hard not to laugh at what they are saying,” they said. “The audience is going to be rolling with laughter.”
“Janesville hasn’t seen this big of production in a long time,” Williams added.