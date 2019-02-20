WHITEWATER—New music is not all bad, nor is it all inaccessible.

UW-Whitewater’s Christopher Ramaekers also said contemporary music does not have to be “super serious.”

“I think people hear ‘contemporary music’ and they tend to shy away,” he said. “They think it’s going to be academic. They think it’s going to be harsh. They think it’s just going to be something they won’t enjoy and something they can’t relate to.”

Ramaekers wants to “broaden” perspectives on new music at an upcoming show on campus.

The Whitewater Chamber Players, a UW-W faculty ensemble, will perform The Sounds of Silent Film, a show where it will play new scores in tandem with a collection of modern silent films. The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in Light Recital Hall on campus.

“I hope this music paired with these films will show modern music in a new light, or a different light—that it’s something you can kind of have fun with and you can enjoy,” Ramaekers said. “It’s OK to like modern music.”

Ramaekers, an assistant professor at UW-W who directs orchestras, will conduct the show. Featured performers will include Cristina Ballatori (flute), Leanne League (violin), Benjamin Whitcomb (cello), MyungHee Chung (piano) and Tobie Wilkinson (percussion).

The March 3 show will mark the first time The Sounds of Silent Film has come to Whitewater, but Ramaekers said a group in Chicago, Access Contemporary Music (where he also is a conductor), has performed the show through a festival for the past several years.

“It’s by far the biggest event that group does down in Chicago,” he said. “It’s a really popular event, so we thought we need to try it somewhere else.”

Some of the silent films will be goofy, and others serious, he said. One is called “Life,” and it follows a man through his morning routine. Another, “Margaret and the Moon,” is about a schoolgirl at a science fair.

Ramaekers said composers have written scores for the films, and the musicians will perform them live while the films are screened.

The Whitewater Chamber Players usually perform at least once a year, but Ramaekers said that number varies each year. Last year, the group went on a school tour on its way to playing at a convention in Illinois.

The players’ performance of The Sounds of Silent Film will be the fifth of six shows during the UW-W school year that are part of a series called Music Mosaic, said Leslie LaMuro, associate director of marketing and events for the College of Arts and Communication.

Due to recent weather conditions, LaMuro said the school has moved its Woodwinds of Change performance to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, just before The Sounds of Silent Film.

The Music Mosaic program is about 20 years old, LaMuro said, and its performances also include student or guest artists. The shows raise money for an annual scholarship of $2,000 for music students.

During last year’s program, a musical performance was held in darkness. LaMuro said performers memorized the pieces and turned off the lights so attendees could simply listen without activating their senses of sight.

With The Sounds of Silent Film, LaMuro said performers are again being “creative with classical music” for a show that is “something new.” She expects it to be an intriguing entertainment option for students and the public.

“I think it’s really fascinating when they do things that are outside of the norm,” she said.