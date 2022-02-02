F or Director Jim Tropp, the musical “The Sound of Music” has a special place in his heart as it was a favorite of is mother. Tropp remembers as a kid sitting around the TV during Thanksgiving with his family watching the musical and loving every minute of it.
“There’s a lot to the show,” Tropp said. “The story is so beautiful. It’s timeless, it’s a classic. There’s a reason why it’s some of the best Rodgers and Hammerstein music. It’s funny, because the older I’ve gotten, the more appreciative I’ve gotten of shows like this.”
Tropp is directing a Parker Arts Academy production of “Sound of Music,” to be staged in the Janesvile Parker High School Auditorium, Feb. 11, 13 and 18-20.
This will be Tropp’s sixth, and most likely last, time directing the musical. This is the first time he’s show double cast the sho, however.
During a recently rehearsal, the two lead actors and their understudies ran though the iconic scene for the scene “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.”
Tropp said the reason for double casting the roles was to ensure the show could go on if some of the young actors caught COVID and had to sit out performances.
“I’ve never had to deal with two casts of kids. It’s going to be interesting,” Tropp said.
The story of the musical revolves around Maria, who, rather than become a nun, takes on the role of governess for a large Austrian family, the von Trapps. She falls in love with the children and eventually their father, Captain Georg von Trapp. They all flee Austria to escape the captain being commissioned as a Nazi officer.
Tropp said the historical aspects of the story interest him, too. He said the cast’s soldier uniforms and the nuns outfits will be accurate for the time period.
He said he has decided to change other aspects of the production from when he’s previously directed the musical.
“It’s going to be staged differently than I’ve done before,” Tropp said. “It’s not going to be done with a unit set. It’s going to be a lot of projections and walls and things like that.”
What Tropp is not doing is cutting any scenes or dances from the show.
Tropp is excited about the actors getting to learn and discover more about the musical.
“It was funny, because at the beginning, one of the girls who is playing [second-oldest daughter Louisa von Trapp], she was like, ‘Oh that show?’” Tropp said. “Now that she’s in it, she’s like, ‘There’s a lot to this.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s a lot to this story.’”
More than 60 students are putting on the show. Haven Lane, who is in her first year at Parker, is the Maria understudy and in the ensemble of nuns,
“That’s been a really cool experience,” Lane said. “I was actually homeschooled and I transferred this year to Parker Arts Academy. The only other show I’ve done with Parker was [Irving Belin’s White] Christmas.”
Lane said she has been focused on memorizing lines and blocking. She’s been learning her role by watching Faith Green, her classmate who is playing Maria.
Lane said she has enjoyed making new friends and becoming part of the Parker Arts Academy family.
“I don’t think I could imagine not doing it. That would mean not seeing these people and not making the amazing memories that I have made over the course of one show,” she said.
Miranda Faist plays the role of the Baroness Elsa, Captain von Trapp’s fiancé. She said she enjoys how the aloofness of the character throughout the musical
For Faist, a Parker senior, this final theater season has been bittersweet. Cast members make develop unique relationships with one another and Tropp puts his own twist on everything, she said.
“Even the connection that I’ve gotten to make with the kids as we’ve done walking rehearsals,” Lane added. “It truly is like we’re becoming a little tight-knit family.”
Faist said she is applying to several colleges with prestigious theater programs.
Fifth grader Parker Fuhrmann, one of the younger actors in the cast, said he was inspired to try out after seeing his brother in past shows.
“My brother used to do shows and I always liked them,” Fuhrmann said. “This is the first show that my music teacher told me about.”
Fuhrmann plays Kurt, the middle of the seven von Trapp children, and said he he enjoys working with the older actors a lot.
“I play Kurt, he’s very funny,” Fuhrmann said. “I like the scene where I get to dance with Maria in the courtyard. I’ve watched the movie probably five times.”
Parker Arts Academy Coordinator Jan Knutson joked that Fuhrmann can recite about every line from memory.
Fuhrmann said he looking forward to his friends coming to see him in the show on opening night.