Much has been written about this small restaurant/store that has been around since the late 1800s. New owners took over in 2019, and they must have regulars because many people seemed to know each other and looked right at home.
Easy to find, this cute little place serves its small community in a couple of ways. There are staples for the locals with a cooler of house-made soups and sandwiches, a table of tempting desserts, and the convenience store area offers canned goods, condiments, hygiene products and laundry soap as well as homemade crafts. Personable and attentive staff make you feel welcomed. Our server was so friendly and stopped by our table to check on us, answer our questions and refill our coffee.
I was surprised — and delighted because I wasn’t driving — to see mimosas, Irish coffee and bloody marys on the board. When I discovered they make their own bloody mary mix, I had to order one ($5.99). It came with a crisp pickle and was almost too salty until I had food to go with it.
I ordered the gyro skillet. It comes in two sizes. I got the full order ($12.99) because I love leftovers, and there were plenty of those from this huge portion. The fried potatoes had a mix of gyro meat, onion, tomato and feta cheese. You can’t go wrong there. It was topped with scrambled eggs and tzatziki sauce.
Helene’s selection, the biscuits and gravy, are only served on Sundays. Her half order ($6.99) was served on a biscuit with plenty of crumbled sausage. To go with that she also ordered the potatoes O’Brien ($3.99), diced potatoes sauteed with green peppers and onions. Together they were a good match.
Nikki ordered the sawmill eggs ($5.99), a side of bacon (two slices for $1.99) and a cranberry orange sweet roll ($3.49). The eggs were made to order and served over sliced tomatoes and melted cheddar. It was a simple but delicious meal.
Jennifer and her husband decided to try the Friday night fish ($13.49 for two pieces, $15.99 for four). She had called earlier in the day and discovered just baked cod is offered and that it’s a special recipe. She was asked if she wanted to “reserve” her fish for the two dinners that evening because they sometimes run out of fish.
Fish dinners include a selection of dipping sauces for the fish (drawn butter, lemon caper butter sauce or homemade tartar sauce) and choice of potato (cheesy potatoes, roasted red potatoes or sweet potato fries) and choice of side (coleslaw, cottage cheese or applesauce). At the last minute, she added a bowl of French onion soup ($5.99), which was delivered immediately. It had a nice slab of melted white cheese over a slice of bread.
The soup was phenomenal. Packed full of onions, its broth was savory and wasn’t overly salty like some can be. Jennifer ate half her soup to save room for the fish. When the server came over to ask if she was finished, she explained she was reserving her appetite and he graciously offered to fill the soup bowl and have her take it to go — awesome customer service.
The fish dinners came and looked divine. They featured two smaller pieces of baked cod with halved cherry tomatoes on top that had bursted while baking (the best kind) and all sorts of seasoning. The server came to check in several times, so Jennifer inquired about the seasonings. They use olive oil, garlic, thyme and dill. It was a lovely combination that really amped up the taste. Jennifer’s roasted red potatoes weren’t as crispy as she was hoping but good nonetheless. They were seasoned with salt, pepper, parsley and olive oil. The coleslaw was basic but tasty and prepared with just the right amount of mayo.
The bakery alone is worth the drive. We each took home several items. My Almond Joy cookies ($4.99 for four) were a huge hit at home. Helene swears by the lime meltaways ($4.99) which had a fabulous cookie base that melted in your mouth and the lime frosting was wonderfully tart. Unfortunately, when we were there they were out of their homemade bread, so I will be stopping back soon.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.