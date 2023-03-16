Much has been written about this small restaurant/store that has been around since the late 1800s. New owners took over in 2019, and they must have regulars because many people seemed to know each other and looked right at home.

Tzatziki sauce and scrambled eggs cover the gyro skillet served at The Fulton Store in the unincorporated community of Fulton, just outside Edgerton.

Easy to find, this cute little place serves its small community in a couple of ways. There are staples for the locals with a cooler of house-made soups and sandwiches, a table of tempting desserts, and the convenience store area offers canned goods, condiments, hygiene products and laundry soap as well as homemade crafts. Personable and attentive staff make you feel welcomed. Our server was so friendly and stopped by our table to check on us, answer our questions and refill our coffee. 

Cod dinners, served only on Fridays at The Fulton Store, come with a side, a choice of potato and a choice of dipping sauce for the fish.
A cup of French onion soup from The Fulton Store.
The Four Dishes—Nikki Bolka, Helene Ramsdell, Jennifer Spangler and Beth Webb—review regional restaurants for The Gazette.

