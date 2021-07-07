JANESVILLE—It’s the perfect time for Shakespeare.
Not only is it midsummer (hint, hint), but the waning months of a worldwide pandemic offer an opportune moment for some mischievous Elizabethan humor.
Later this month, the Janesville Performing Arts Center will present four outdoor performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on the Rock County Historical Society campus. Shows are planned July 22-25, with each running slightly less than two hours.
Staged with the historic backdrop of the Lincoln-Tallman House, organizers hope the play—one of the Bard’s more popular comedies and JPAC’s first foray into outdoor theater—will provide cheer and levity for audiences returning from COVID-19 lockdown.
“I think Nathan (Burkart, JPAC executive director) and Jim (McCulloch, JPAC education and outreach director) want to make this an annual thing, and they both kind of insisted this be a comedy for the first time,” said director Greg Wallendal. “We just lived through a tragedy, so we don’t need another.”
Wallendal, who is theater director for the Beloit School District, said he chose “Midsummer” in part to help ease the uninitiated into the master’s works.
“People tend to like what is familiar, particularly when you’re talking about Shakespeare,” he said. “This might not be his best-known play, but I think of his comedies, it’s the most accessible.”
As will likely be the case for some audience members, Wallendal and much of his Rock County cast will be learning as they go.
“This is my first time directing Shakespeare,” he said. “I teach it in the classroom, and I love going to see it, but I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a big ‘Shakespeare guy.’ And when I asked on the audition form how many people had experience (with Shakespeare), and it was almost none across the board.”
One exception is Janesville actor/playwright Jim Lyke, who plays Oberon, the fairy king. In two previous productions of “Midsummer,” Lyke portrayed Theseus and Bottom.
“I’m drawn to this stuff like a moth to a porch light,” he said. “When I saw they were going to do this, there was no doubt I was going to be part of it.”
Calling himself a “huge fan,” Lyke knows Shakespeare is an acquired taste for some. Still, he believes the work holds up despite being more than 400 years old.
“There is some stuff in his stories that doesn’t make sense, honestly, or that just seems kind of crazy,” Lyke said. “Still, there’s just something about it.”
Among the challenges performers face will be mastering lines in iambic pentameter and repeating in their intended Old English. Wallendal lightened the load with “No Fear Shakespeare” scripts, which mirror actual text with alternate meanings so actors know what to convey.
And because the show will be outdoors, actors will not have microphones. That will require them to confidently project their voices loud enough for all to hear.
“I’m soft-spoken, so I’ve been spending time in my car actually throwing my voice and trying different inflections,” said Micaela Miller, who plays Hermia. “I’m really not used to projecting without yelling, so I’m just doing a lot of practicing.”
Miller’s experience with Shakespeare includes reading monologues and scenes in college, but she has never been part of a full production. Her goal is to make sure audiences can’t tell.
“Ultimately, we want to tell a story. That’s the goal of any production,” she said. “We want to make sure the story is clear to everyone, and we want to make people laugh. We want to pull at the heartstrings and get people invested.
“It’s about catering to the audiences while staying true to Shakespeare.”
Wallendal has been impressed with his cast’s dedication, and he hopes its hard work is rewarded with large crowds.
“One of the penultimate theater experiences is seeing a Shakespearean play outdoors, as it was meant to be performed,” he said. “I’m hoping people come out in droves because I think they are aching to see live theater again, just as these guys are aching to perform again.”