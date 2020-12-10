BELOIT
Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra (TCCO) will be holding its Nie Young Artist Scholarship Competition, either in-person with safety restrictions or virtually on Jan. 23.
“Since TCCO managed to successfully offer four live streamed concerts over the summer, we decided to keep offering the scholarship competition,” said TCCO Business Manager Shannon Schoville.
With people forgoing holiday celebrations and children out of school or other activities and in-school concerts, Schoville said it is important to give kids something to look forward to and a sense of normalcy.
“We wanted to give them something to work toward and to help them look toward the day when life can include more social interactions,” Schoville said.
TCCO has given away the Nie Young Artists Scholarships for music lessons or instrument purchases for the past seven years through donors and grants. The scholarships, named in honor of TCCO Executive Director Ian Nie’s mother, are designed to foster the talents of emerging artists.
The competition attracts anywhere between 20-40 string and piano students ages 5-18. TCCO has sent out invites to area youth orchestras and school teachers and is expecting an ample turnout.
Students are encouraged to use the scholarship funds for furthering their education. Winners also are invited to perform in a winner’s concert and are offered the opportunity to perform with the orchestra in concert during TCCO’s summer season.
Currently, the plan is to have a socially-distanced competition in person with safety precautions at a to-be-determined venue. On Dec. 15, TCCO will make the final decision whether to conduct in-person submissions or accept them virtually.
TCCO’s mission is to entertain and educate the community through performances of classical music, Broadway tunes, orchestral pop and contemporary music during the summer months.
The orchestra is composed of professional and semi-professional musicians from all walks of life and often features guest artists at its concerts. For more information, visit TurtleCreekChamberOrchestra.net or search for "Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra" on Facebook.