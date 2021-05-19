CLINTON
Are you ready for some live music to benefit a good cause?
On Saturday, May 22, the Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra will host a concert featuring songwriter CJ Solar live in The LOT at Boxcars Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St. Doors open at 5 p.m, and the show starts at 7 p.m.
“Solar is an up-and-coming singer and songwriter whose music is a cross between Southern rock and modern country,” said TCCO Business Manager Shannon Schoville. “He’s already written two No. 1 hits.”
Solar’s latest release, the five-song “Get Away With It,” features the single “Airplane,” which is taking off at country radio and is already his highest charting single to date.
Solar’s debut single, “Tall Boy,” has garnered more than two million streams on Spotify, and the music video hit No. 1 on the fan-voted CMT 12-Pack Countdown after spending 13 weeks in the countdown. The followup single, “Just Another Day in the Country,” was one of the fastest-rising and highest-charting debut singles for an independent artist, according to Solar’s website, cjsolar.com.
Tickets are $20 a person, and they can be purchased online at nightout.com. People can search for Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra or look under the events tab.
“The evening also will include a silent auction, and we are trying to put together a live auction for one special item,” Schoville said.
Some of the silent auction items include original artwork by local artists, gift cards to restaurants and gift baskets from local businesses.
If attendees prefer, they can get to Boxcars early for drinks and dinner before going outside for the show. Hamburgers, hot dogs and grilled food also will be available outdoors.
“We will be encouraging everyone to observe COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time,” Schoville added.
TCCO has five concerts planned for this summer including two outdoors and three indoors. For dates and venues, visit turtlecreek chamberorechestra.net.
TCCO is composed of professional and semi-professional musicians from all walks of life, and it often features guest artists at its concerts. The orchestra provides a variety of classical and pops music for those in south central Wisconsin and the Stateline region during the summer.
TCCO has handed out Nie Young Artists Scholarships for music lessons or instrument purchases for the past six years through donors and grants. The scholarships, named in honor of TCCO Executive Director Ian Nie’s mother, are designed to foster the talents of emerging artists.