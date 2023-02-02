JANESVILLE — Adventure tales involving local residents will come to life this weekend at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
“Tales of Adventure” will be presented Friday and Saturday nights, Feb. 3 and 4, and Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5.
Six true stories featuring eight local persons will be recounted via skits, music, dance and videos, in a 90-minute production directed by Steve Saliby.
The six experiences involve:
- A rafting adventure down the Mississippi River involving three boys and two fathers.
- The late Roy Chapman Andrews of Beloit, believed to be the inspiration for the fictional character “Indiana Jones.”
- Janesville native Lori Schneider, who was the first person with multiple sclerosis to complete the seven summits of the world.
- Local adventurer Jan Perrin, who has kayaked and canoed rivers all over the United States and internationally.
- The late Frank Douglas, a World War II veteran who stormed the beach in the Normandy Invasion and then taught high school geography at Janesville High School and Janesville Craig.
- Steve and Kathy Dean, owners of Mocha Moment, who have biked around the U.S. and been dance partners for decades.
Teresa Nguyen, who has been the main writer of three previous “Tales Of” productions, was the main producer of this weekend’s event.
Former Gazette reporter Frank Schultz helped Nguyen after he retired after 31 years with the newspaper.
Jamie Swenson, who works at the Hedberg Library and has written several children’s books, teamed with Nguyen to write the skits.
“She is the one that pulled all this together and did much of the writing,” Schultz said, of Nguyen. “She deserves most of the credit.”
Writing the six scripts for “Tales of Adventure” was a different direction from his court and news reporting days, Schultz said.
“It’s not the type of writing I did my whole career,” the longtime reporter said. “It’s like six different feature stories. Each tale has a video interview.”
“And I wrote what functions as the narrative. There is a narrative portion with fictional characters.”
Schultz said he finds Douglas a fascinating subject.
“He was the head of expeditions to the Gobi Desert for the American Museum of National History back in the (19)20s and ’30s,” Schultz said. “He was a rock star of his time.”
“He was on the cover of ‘Time’ magazine; he hung out with movie stars,” Schultz continued. “He wrote many books about his adventures. He was a big deal.”
The reoccurring adventure during the 1½-hour production is the Mississippi River rafting involving Bob Kimball and Robert Ozburn and their sons, Todd Kimball, Chris Ozburn and Al Castro.
Their advance toward New Orleans is be interspersed between the other five adventures.
Saliby has been involved in theatre since he was a child. He began his directing career with a musical adaptation of Adam Sandler’s comedy “The Wedding Singer,” at JPAC last year.
Up until then, Saliby was involved mainly in the production of shows, including two previous “Tales Of” productions.
Finding the six actors for “Tales of Adventure,” Kevin Vechinsky, Janelle Taylor, Adam Urban, Jonathan Montes, Aiden Benewich and Aiden Davis, was the most challenging part of his job, Saliby said.
“We found some fantastic people to do it,” Saliby said. “I had to call in a few favors to do it. The actors are really phenomenal. Once I was able to get the cast, things pretty much fell into place.”
Saliby said he was grateful for the leg work put in by the writers and others involved in doing the interviews.
“I basically got a show handed to me on a silver platter,” Saliby said. “It’s going to be good.”
Schultz agrees.
“It’s multimedia coming at you,” Schultz said. “We try to keep it jumping around.”