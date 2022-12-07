“Last year, I remember realizing that this production of The Nutcracker was special,” Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director Robert Tomaro said in a release. “It hit me the first time that the orchestra and the dancers were on stage together during our tech rehearsal. The only thing that remained up in the air was how many people would show up. I should have expected that we wouldn’t be disappointed. Our four shows sold out and we received countless rave reviews.”
The stage will have both the orchestra and dancers interacting throughout. Multiple soloists will wear tutus handmade by Bolshoi Ballet costumers in Moscow. Costumes for the party girls, who perform in the first act, were made with real velvet and satin.
“The fact we are here preparing this show again for 2022 is all that I could have hoped for,” said Britton Dorcey, the ballet's co-director, in the release. “I have so many memories tied to The Nutcracker Ballet. Memories from being in the audience, being on stage, choreographing and directing. We’re sharing our talents to help new performers, choreographers and audiences make their own memories.”
Coleen Kehl, StageWorks Projects Inc.'s executive and artistic director and "Nutcracker" co-director, said this year’s performance brings back favorites from last year with some new additions.
“I’ve seen families make The Nutcracker a tradition with StageWorks Projects for 30 years,” Kehl said in the release. “With all of those productions, not one of them is the same. It is the gorgeous nature of the arts. Each performer infuses a bit of themselves to add a nuance that compliments the original work. This year’s cast allowed us to add roles the audience didn’t see last year and elevate a few pieces they did.”
