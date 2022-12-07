BJSO Nutcracker
Members of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra provided live music for "The Nutcracker" at the Janesville Performing Arts Center in 2021. 

 File photo

JANESVILLE—The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra and StageWorks Projects are partnering to again bring "The Nutcracker" to Janesville. 

Opening night is Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. Other shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

