JANESVILLE—Pain is a great source of comedy. Some say it’s the only source.

So when Neil Simon wrote “The Sunshine Boys” about the clash of two aging comedians, he made the most of the aches and anger that old people can feel.

The laughs are not just for old folks, however. They even tickle the funny bones of 22-year-old actor Conner Martin, a cast member of the Janesville Little Theatre production that opens Friday, Feb. 1.

“I’m going to have a hard time keeping it together for some of these lines,” said Martin, who plays the nephew of one of the aging vaudeville comedians in the 1970s.

In rehearsals, the actors are cracking up two or three times a page, Martin said.

The show focuses on two vaudevillians who are asked to reunite for one last performance of a famed comedy sketch. They had performed together for 43 years.

One member of the duo is Willie Clark, who resents his former partner, Al Lewis, for retiring 11 years earlier.

Al, meanwhile, has moved on and is not thrilled at the idea of performing again.

It’s a lot like bringing the two sides of a divorce back together. That might sound depressing, but it’s actually a hoot, said director Steve Shaw.

“It’s a wonderful play. The dialog is great,” Shaw said. “Anything by Neil Simon is generally a wonderful show.”

One part of the play’s appeal is the history it represents.

Simon was a writer for “Your Show of Shows,” an early TV variety show that ushered in comedy as we know it. But that comedy had its roots in the sketches of vaudeville comedians, especially Jewish vaudevillians that Al and Willie represent, said Michael Mugnani, who plays Al.

Most theatergoers were not born by the time vaudeville died out in the early 1930s, but they will recognize the connections to modern comedy, as seen in shows such as “Big Bang Theory” and “Saturday Night Live,” Mugnani said.

Perhaps the most well-known example of vaudeville’s rapid-fire word-gag style is Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on First?” routine. For “The Sunshine Boys,” Simon borrowed from another popular routine by a duo called Smith & Dale, a sketch known as the “Dr. Kronkheit and his Last Living Patient.”

One of the Dr. Kronkheit jokes goes like this:

Doctor: “Have you got any insurance?”

Patient: “I ain’t got one nickel of insurance.”

Doctor: “But if you should die, what would your wife bury you with?”

Patient: “With pleasure.”

Mugnani has been part of several productions of Simon plays, and he thinks “The Sunshine Boys” is one of Simon’s best.

“I think it is a hilarious show, and it is also heartfelt,” he said.

Program note: The show will be in the Janesville Performing Arts Center’s gallery space, not the auditorium.