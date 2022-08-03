Shrek (Jacob Schmaling) returns to the stage after being cast away by his parents as a child, saying he doesn't want the 'big, bright, beautiful' world and instead wants to be left alone during a rehearsal for 'Shrek Jr.' on Wednesday at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
A cast member sings about how the fair-tale creatures had all been evicted from Duloc and found themselves relocated in Shrek's swamp during a rehearsal for 'Shrek Jr.' at the Janesville Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
Attendees of this weekend’s “Shrek Jr.” performance at the Janesville Performing Arts Center can expect a show produced on a professional scale.
Except the adults have taken a step back, with Rock County-area students as young as fourth-grade and as old as high school seniors taking the lead, stage manager and Educational Outreach Director Jim McCulloch said.
“Shrek Jr.,” which runs Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7, is a one-hour condensed version of the longer Broadway musical that is based on the 2001 animated film. The show will start at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, all at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville.
General admission tickets are $10.
Both the Broadway and the junior versions of the Shrek musical parallel the movie’s plot, but the Broadway version adds in over two dozen original songs. The junior version features fewer of those songs, and those included are written in a better vocal range more suitable for children, McCulloch said.
Janesville’s production will include renditions of “Freak Flag,” “Big, Bright, Beautiful World” and “I’m a Believer.”
The production will feature the 75 students enrolled in the center’s annual summer program. While the final production is the end goal, students spend four weeks getting a crash-course in theater, including choreography and costume and set design.
“This particular cast has really grasped and embraced the spirit of teamwork,” McCulloch said. “They all really worked well together, they've helped each other with the choreography, they picked up the slack where it's needed.”