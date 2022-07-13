For the second summer, the Janesville Performing Arts Center and the Rock County Historical Society are collaborating to put on a Shakespeare production.
“Much Ado About Nothing” will be performed July 21 to 24, outdoors at the Lincoln-Tallman House, 426 N. Jackson St. in Janesville, in a setting similar to last year’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Admission is pay what you can, with the suggested ticket price of $15 and a minimum $1 per ticket requested.
Last year’s show “was very well received, and we were just coming out of the pandemic and still had to socially distance,” said Jim McCulloch, education and outreach director and project manager for the JPAC production. “We’ve decided to do another one this year.”
Director Greg Wallendal first saw “Much Ado About Nothing” in the form of the movie starring actor Denzel Washington in 1993.
“It’s a light comedy and there’s lots of mistaken identity type stuff going on there and miscommunication going on,” Wallendal said. “It’s just a fun, easygoing and pretty easy to follow storyline. That’s one of the reasons why we chose it. We wanted to do another comedy.”
He added that doing the play outside at the Lincoln-Tallman House raises the visual appeal and lends itself to the Shakespearean time period. Shakespearean productions were originally performed outdoors in 1600s England, he said.
The audience will be limited to 100 people per show, and after learning the hard way last year, the theater group plans to mic all of its actors. Many natural noises outside, including traffic and planes flying overhead, can distract from the show and make it hard for actors to project, McCulloch said.
The addition of microphones will hopefully make it easier for audiences to hear the actors, McCulloch said.
Most of this year’s cast participated in last year’s production. Wallendal made a point to spend most of the early rehearsals this year talking them through the language of Shakespeare and dissecting many words and phrases English speakers don’t use anymore.
“That Shakespeare invented a bunch of words himself, and it’s dealing with speaking in verse and iambic pentameter, (is) always a challenge,” Wallendal said.
The director and actors also spent a lot of time in early rehearsals talking about character development, bonding through the experience, Wallendal said. He credits the cast with being quick to adjust in any scene and being open to new ideas.
On opening night, “it’s always exciting to sit in the back of the audience,” Wallendal said. “I watch the audience react more than I watch the show itself, because at this point I’ve seen the show a dozen times. I get thrilled at just the audience reaction and the payoff of our work.”
Tickets can be purchased at janesvillepac.org.
Tickets are required, and McCulloch said they’ll sell out quickly. He encouraged purchasing those ahead of time. The show will go on in the event of rain but will be rescheduled if there is thunder or lightning. Monday, July 25, will be the rain date.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on as there will be no seating provided.