EDGERTON—Logan Nelson believes there’s something primal about telling stories, something just a step or two below the need for food and water.
The administrative director of the Sterling North Book and Film Festival, Nelson wants to preserve that tradition. The 13th annual festival is making storytelling one of the central themes this year, and it will feature poets and authors who focus on relatable life stories and adventures.
This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Locations include the Edgerton Public Library, Tri-County Community Center, Sterling North Museum and the Methodist church. A social gathering will be at Lounge 1848 after the festival finishes.
Organizers tried to select authors and presenters whose recent works would fit seamlessly with the storytelling theme.
Jerry Apps wrote a book featuring stories of folks who attended one-room schoolhouses, and the festival will show an accompanying Wisconsin Public Television documentary. Visitors will be able to share their own early education experiences.
Terry Wooten is part of an art collective in northern Michigan that regularly meets around a campfire to share poetry and music.
Lynne Diebel has written two guidebooks for canoeing Minnesota, and her new book focuses on a 12-day canoe jaunt from Minnesota to Stoughton.
Setting the lineup typically starts early in the year. Some writers approach the festival, and the Wisconsin Historical Society Press also keeps organizers informed of recent book and film releases, Nelson said.
“We just look at the talent,” she said. “Because we have this large scope and take in all the material, then we can generally hone in on some sort of theme that serves as our guide for making choices.”
The festival generally focuses on local or regional writers rather than trying to attract some of the top names in literature—although Chris Van Allsburg, of “Jumanji” and “The Polar Express” fame, once presented.
Bringing in highly recognizable writers is often too costly for the nonprofit, and the festival keeps its admission free to promote literary access.
But Nelson still believes this year’s roster of writers is strong. Their works are relatable and can provoke a willingness among festival goers to share their own experiences, she said.
In addition, the festival’s intimacy gives people a chance to meet the presenters. It’s a quality that separates Sterling North from other literary gatherings, Nelson said.
“Every year, we get great feedback that we always have this kind of diverse platform, yet at the same time it feels very quaint,” she said. “Everybody gets to know everyone.”
Two of this year’s five young authors being honored are from Janesville: Kate Ricks and Samantha Holterman.
Ricks is a fourth-grade student at Kennedy Elementary. She will do a reading of her book “Mingo Finds a Home,” a story of a flamingo who does extensive traveling to, well, find a new home.
The story combines animals and adventure, two of Ricks’ favorite interests. She finds writing inspiration when she visits her grandparents in Idaho.
There, she enjoys watching animals and going on her own adventures.
“We go hiking, panning for gold; sometimes we go to Yellowstone,” Ricks said. “We go to see the mountains, and we go boating. And we also go fishing.”
She tries to reflect those experiences in her writing and is most excited to read her book at the festival.
It aligns with Nelson’s belief in the power of storytelling.
“The word is connection. We see it all over the place,” Nelson said. “I think that’s why social media has grown in popularity so quickly and all the various ways we have now to communicate. It’s clear people want that opportunity to be able to connect with other people.”
