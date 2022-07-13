Come eat some beef, and support local youth who are learning to raise it.
Walworth County’s 11th annual Junior Beef Project Steak Cookout is coming up from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center.
Project Superintendent Doc Sterken and his wife Mary have put the event on together since its inception, except in 2020 during the pandemic.
Sterken said they came up with the idea to help improve the project and to have a conduit for donations. The Junior Beef Project has used the funds raised for things like graduation gifts and outstanding youth gifts.
“I think the community enjoys seeing the kids working a function that everybody likes,” Sterken said.
Youth enrolled in the beef project are helping to put on the dinner. And they have been working hard, Sterken said, washing potatoes and they will husk corn, too. The team is also working to make the layout of the cookout more organized than in the past.
The menu includes 12-ounce or 6-ounce steak or burger, baked potato, corn, dessert and beverage.
A meal with a 12 ounce steak is $22 in advance or $23 at the door. A meal with a 6 ounce steak is $18 in advance and $19 at the door. And a burger meal is $10 in advance and $11 at the door.
Presale tickets are now available at Sorg's Meats, the Walworth County Fair office, Elkhorn Chamber, Frank’s Piggly Wiggly, Simon’s Seed and Daniels’ Foods. Holders of presale tickets move to the front of the line for dine-in only.
Tickets will also be sold at the door.
“We will serve until we either run out of space or the line is done,” Sterken said. “We had to raise the price this year because the steaks are a little more expensive, so I hope people still come out and support the beef kids.”
