JANESVILLE—Each year, as we make our way through the holiday season, we get plenty of chances to watch Clarence order his flaming rum punch (“heavy on the cinnamon, and light on the cloves”) in Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
And to see a gun-obsessed Ralphie dressed as “a deranged Easter bunny” in Jean Shepherd’s “A Christmas Story.”
And to witness Ebenezer Scrooge browbeat poor Bob Cratchit for what he considers unnecessary coal consumption in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
We know these scenes by heart, thanks mostly to cable TV’s round-the-clock repetition of said Christmas favorites. That’s at least part of the reason Stage One theater director Pat Thom chose a more obscure production—“The Bishop’s Wife”—for this year’s holiday radio play at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
“I picked it, in part, because it’s a favorite Christmas movie of mine, but also because it’s not so overdone,” she explained.
Based on the 1928 novel by Robert Nathan, “The Bishop’s Wife” is best known as a 1947 film starring Cary Grant, Loretta Young and David Niven. It won the Academy Award for Best Sound and was nominated for Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture and Best Picture.
“In the 1940s and ’50s, the Lux Radio Theater would take films and turn them into radio shows, so it is easy to find radio scripts from movies of these periods,” Thom explained.
The Christmas fantasy revolves around Henry, an Episcopal bishop who is struggling at work and at home as he plans construction of a new, grand cathedral. Faced with fundraising challenges, he prays for help, but he soon regrets his prayers when an angel named Dudley appears.
Dudley proves helpful to those around him, including Henry’s wife, Julia, and the couple’s daughter, but he brings with him all manner of unintended and unwanted situations. And as Christmas approaches, Henry begins to worry Dudley has arrived to replace him not only in the church, but in his own home, as well.
Though Thom enjoys the film version of this family classic, she says the local theater production being broadcast live on WCLO radio (1230 AM and 92.7 FM) will add a new dimension by eliminating the visuals.
“So much of our society doesn’t let us play or imagine anymore. Everything is given to us,” she said. “In radio, that’s always what has intrigued me. You can listen to the radio, and it’s all in your head. You picture the setting and the characters, and you hear the sounds. If they are not there, you imagine them. I think it’s a magical medium.”
Stage One’s play features a cast of 13 that includes both seasoned actors and newcomers. Thom said the simplicity of radio productions goes a long way toward attracting people who might otherwise be intimidated by stage work.
“It’s much easier to get people because they don’t have to memorize lines, and there are fewer rehearsals,” she said. “And at the holidays, it’s a real advantage to have to only come a few times (for rehearsal).”
As a director, Thom said the radio format provides an opportunity to seek out talent in different ways.
“At the auditions, I didn’t even look at them (those auditioning),” she said. “I turned around and did it kind of like on the TV show ‘The Voice.’ I don’t need to see faces, I just need to be able to hear the voices and imagine how they will fit into the play.”
Stage One now produces three annual radio shows: one each at Halloween and Christmas and another during the Beloit International Film Festival. Thom said she wouldn’t be opposed to expanding that schedule.
“I think that, because they are so popular with actors, we could really get a lot more people involved,” she said.
“I would love to see four or five a year. I don’t think that would be too many.”
