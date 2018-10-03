JANESVILLE—Jim Stewart was a boy when he first saw “Inherit the Wind,” but the experience had a lasting effect.
“It was one of the things that established my love for theater,” said Stewart, a longtime fixture on Rock County stages. “It was one of the first plays I ever saw, and I have taken it with me throughout the rest of my life. It’s a great story, and it kind of drove me to research the actual story.”
Stewart takes his turn at directing one of his favorite plays when Stage One presents it beginning Friday, Oct. 12, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. The show will be performed six times between then and Sunday, Oct. 21.
Written by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee in 1955, “Inherit the Wind” is loosely based on events surrounding the 1925 Scopes Trial. In that case, Tennessee high school teacher John Scopes was accused of violating the state’s Butler Act, making it unlawful to teach human evolution in state-funded schools.
“One of the good things about the play is that it is well written and a clear synopsis of the original situation with that trial, but it’s not a docudrama,” Stewart said. “It sort of elevates things to drama. It shortens the time frame, and it takes liberties with what happened to make it more interesting or dramatic.”
Igniting the battle between evolutionists and creationists, the actual trial featured a face-off between high-profile attorneys Clarence Darrow for the defense and William Jennings Bryan for the prosecution. In the end, Scopes was found guilty and fined $100—though the verdict was overturned on a technicality.
Filling the roles of Brady and Drummond—characters respectively based on Bryan and Darrow—in the local production are actors Michael Mugnani and Matt Johnson. The pair will spend a great deal of time orating to the crowed as Stewart has arranged the set in a way that positions the audience as the jury.
“It feels like a history lesson, even if it’s really not,” Stewart said of the play. “But it’s interesting to go back and look at what actually happened and see how it was different.”
While the play is loosely based on real events, its central themes are relevant in their actual divisiveness, Stewart admits.
“It does talk about the whole religion versus science in that science changed the way we look at the world,” he said. “Some people didn’t want the world to change and were resistant to make compromises in their world views, even though science made it inevitable they would have to. So people clung to the original visions of Genesis in the Bible of how the world came to be, and when science repudiated some of that, it was a struggle for some people. I think it still is for some people.”
Despite its content, “Inherit the Wind” is not without its light moments, Stewart said.
“This play has a lot of humor in it, and all I’ve done is accentuate that humor,” he said. “There is plenty in this play to enjoy on that level, with a lot of fun interplay during the trial and lots of interesting stuff with the townspeople.”
But it is in the litigation scenes where “Inherit the Wind” truly shines, Stewart said.
“It has all of the elements of a crackling drama like ‘Perry Mason,’ ‘The Verdict’ or ‘A Few Good Men,’” he said. “As a matter of fact, all of those dramas drew from ‘Inherit the Wind.’ It is a true model for a lot of courtroom drama.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse