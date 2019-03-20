JANESVILLE—Jim Stewart thinks he understands Edward Albee. At least as well as anybody can understand Edward Albee.

For five or six years in the early 2000s, the Janesville director worked closely with the late playwright at the University of Houston. Albee was teaching young scribes how to get their works to the stage, and Stewart was a producer helping cast shows and schedule performances.

“Over the years, I got to act in a couple of those plays, which was an interesting experience,” Stewart said. “Mr. Albee would come to rehearsals every so often to see how things were going and to talk to the playwrights. He was a very odd but very funny man who had a great sense of humor. I wouldn’t call him friendly … he was hard to describe. He was just an interesting, intriguing, almost enigmatic presence.”

Stewart will attempt to channel Albee while directing Stage One’s local production of “Three Tall Women” beginning April 5 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

The play, which earned Albee his third Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1994, also won prestigious Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards for best play.

“It’s kind of his comeback play, in a way,” Stewart explained. “He had gone through kind of a period in his writing career where plays were few and far between, and not very good. This play popped out.”

“Three Tall Women” is the tale of a woman in her 90s who reflects on life with an emotional mix of shame, pleasure, regret and satisfaction. She reminisces about childhood and marriage—times she maintained optimism about her future—and recalls the negative events that sparked her regret: her husband’s affair and eventual death, and her estrangement from her gay son.

But the play features an extra dimension theatergoers unfamiliar with Albee’s work will have to work through to understand.

“I don’t want to say too much about the plot because part of the fun is puzzling out what it means,” Stewart said. “But I can say the play takes place in a unique universe, that it is a weird memory play that is split between three characters and that it is hard to puzzle out what’s going on. I would say it is one of his hardest plays because he doesn’t give you a lot of hints, just words.

“I think I have a bit of a leg up on others who have directed this play because I kind of knew how his mind works, but it’s a challenge nonetheless.”

Stewart’s cast also is finding the play daunting from an acting standpoint. Though only 49, Melissa Schnepper steps into the role of “A,” a woman of more than 90 years who is one of the show’s three female leads.

“It’s really challenging, and it’s personally the biggest role I’ve ever had,” she said. “There is the role of learning the lines, and there are a lot of them, and the character drifts in and out of reality. She is fighting senility, so her thoughts kind of go from one place to another and don’t connect. I’m finding it hard to remember where I am, and it’s taxing emotionally.”

Schnepper said what has helped greatly is the relationship she has formed with co-stars Stephanie Aegerter, who plays “B,” and Alexia Hollis, who is “C.”

“I really enjoy working with the other two actresses, albeit for a very brief time. They have been very professional. We get down to business and are having a good time doing it.”

Motherhood plays a prevalent role in the play and, as a mother herself, Schnepper said she has had a bit of trouble relating to her character.

“I have a daughter who is 18 and a son who is 13, and the timing of (the play) is very interesting,” she said. “My son has just come out as gay, and I’m very supportive of him ... which we know this character is not of her own son.

“My kids know all about me. We’ve talked about my past, and we are very connected and close,” she added. “And if I am a kid looking at my own mother, we are also very close, and she has always been supportive of me. So this is a little different. It’s difficult because it’s the complete opposite, so I can’t relate to it.”

Stewart admits the woman’s relationship with her son in “Three Tall Women” likely stems from reality. Albee was openly gay.

“I read a little note about the play where he says he wrote the entire play and he still doesn’t know if he likes his mother or not,” Stewart said. “This portrait of her is almost kind of unbiased, just an unfiltered memory of her. I think that’s how he worked.

“He wanted to do a play where his mother was a character, so he kind of imagined what his mother’s inner life was like,” Stewart added. “He didn’t know, so he’s just making it up based on what he knows about her past and what he knows about her. It’s like he’s watching her inner life from the outside.”