JANESVILLE
Let the festivities begin, laddies.
St. Patrick’s Day is next Thursday, March 17, but one Janesville pub is starting its party a week early.
Would you expect anything less from O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub?
“Janesville is real good at celebrating St. Patrick’s,” Joe Quaerna said. “We’ve been working on this for a couple of months.”
Joe and Eddie Quaerna own O’Riley and Conway’s at 200 W. Milwaukee St., downtown and have organized their yearly Irishfest party for a decade. The festivities have been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years, but it’s full speed ahead this year.
Participants will need dancing, running and drinking shoes during the next week.
In a week when Aaron (O’)Rodgers announced he will be wearing green for the next few NFL seasons, O’Riley and Conway’s kicks off its celebration Thursday night. The area band The Brothers Quinn will play their Irish-themed music inside the pub starting at 7 p.m., then The Irish Tooles will play Friday night.
The party is off and running Saturday with the Janesville Shamrock 5K and 10K Run/Walk at 10:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Janesville. Participants can register at the Janesville Shamrock 5K & 10K Run/Walk website or from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the bar. The advance registration fee is $35.
Four groups are scheduled to perform in the heated outdoor tent throughout the day including Gravity of Youth at 11 a.m., the Velocity Irish Dancers at 2:30 p.m. ("That is really fun to watch," Joe Quaerna said), 90 proof at 4 p.m. and Dem Horny Funkers at 7:30 p.m.
Bagpipers will be on the premises throughout the day to add their Irish touch.
Mother Nature is not to be predicted to wear green this weekend. A low of 6 degrees is in the Friday night forecast and Saturday’s high is set at 26 with a low of 19.
Quearna is not concerned.
“We have a heated tent, so it will be warm in there,” he said. “Cold beer and a heated tent.”
Weather conditions are forecasted to considerably warmer starting Sunday, and the high on St. Patrick’s Day is forecast at 58 degrees. Doors open at 6 a.m.
The pub will offer Irish breakfasts Saturday, Sunday and on St. Patrick’s Day, along with corned beef and cabbage and other Irish fare throughout the week.
Of course, no St. Paddy's celebration would be complete without suds. O’Riley and Conway’s will be well stocked will 100 kegs of beer, including 15 or 20 of green beer.
After all, what represents St. Patrick’s Day better than green beer, Irish bands … and heated tents?
The 200 block of West Milwaukee Street will not be the only place in Janesville celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Other events planned are:
- Punk Rock St. Paddy’s will take place Saturday, March 19, at the Independent Order of Oddfellows and will feature Jazzcore Friction, Faster, Faster, Faster, Lunar Moth and Party Marty and The Dirtbags. The show begins at 6 p.m.
- Roam Around Tours will conduct a Lucky Leprechaun Irish History Walking Tour starting under the arch on the pedestrian bridge in the ARISE Town Square in downtown Janesville at noon Saturday.
The one-hour tour will detail Irish lore, legends and the story of Irish immigration to Janesville and Wisconsin with the help of “leprechaun magic.”
Cost of the tour is $15. Go to bit.ly/3hQMtcy for tickets and more information.
- For those who want more festivities after St. Patrick’s Day, the Janesville Elks Lodge No. 254 will conduct its annual Irish Fest at its facility at 2100 N. Washington St., on Friday, March 18.
Starting at 5 p.m., the Elks will provide an Irish buffet for $25 with all proceeds going to the police and fire departments' chaplaincy. The Irish band “Three Pints Gone” will perform from 7 to 10 p.m., and bagpipers also will be performing throughout the night.