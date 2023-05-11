WINE WALK
Participants in a past downtown Janesville Wine Walk enjoy a sample of white wine while browsing local shops.

 Full Spectrum Photography

JANESVILLE - Downtown Janesville will celebrate the season’s warmth with its upcoming Spring Wine Walk.

The 2023 Spring Wine Walk will take place in the downtown Janesville area on Saturday, May 20.

