JANESVILLE - Downtown Janesville will celebrate the season’s warmth with its upcoming Spring Wine Walk.
The 2023 Spring Wine Walk will take place in the downtown Janesville area on Saturday, May 20.
Participants may walk or ride the trolley to access the 20 wine tasting locations downtown, including 608 Vintage, Garden of Eaton, and Raven’s Wish, among others. The full list can be found at the official Downtown Janesville Wine Walk website.
Restaurants operating as a food stop for free snacks include Genisa Wine Bar, Sandwich Bar, Wisota Chophouse, drafthouse, 808 cheesecake, and 808 Poke.
“[The Spring Wine Walk] is a great opportunity to support our downtown businesses,” said Elaina Szyjewski, managing director at Downtown Janesville, Inc. “Any revenue generated goes back in our budget.”
The Spring Wine Walk is one of the biggest fundraising efforts for the Downtown Janesville, Inc., a non-profit organization largely led by volunteers. According to Szyjewski, the money made at this event will help fund other annual events, like Flannel Fest, as well as cover costs of inflation.
In addition to being a fundraiser event for Downtown Janesville, the Spring Wine Walk is also a great way for residents to explore and support all the businesses in their area, mingle with their peers, and enjoy the weather as spring swings into summer, Szyjewski said.
Tickets are available at janesvillewinewalk.com with a limited number of VIP tickets for $65 or general admission tickets for $40.
Those with VIP tickets will receive early admission at 11:30 a.m., access to the Genisa VIP Lounge with lunch included, and a VIP swag bag. For those with general admission tickets, the Spring Wine Walk begins at 1 p.m. and the check-in takes place at the JP Cullen Pavilion in Town Square.
This year’s sponsors include Smile Doctors by Pelsue Orthodontics, Barn on Prairie, Arris Capital Management, Craig Kindle Builders, Steve Caya Attorney at Law, Chloe & Claire Boutique, Nuovo Te Holistic Medical Spa, Batterman, TDS Telecom, and the Business Improvement District of Downtown Janesville.
