A group of student performers playing Joseph’s brothers perform during a rehearsal of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Back row: Roman Sellers, Michael Miller, Jake Pratt; Front Row: Michael Sanchez, Max Chitek, Bella Bibro, Owen Pittenger
JANESVILLE – Upbeat song-and-dance numbers, wholesome storytelling, and just plain fun is on its way to Janesville in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Coat,” being put on by Parker Arts Academy as its last show of the school year.
The sung-through musical is on stage May 5-14 at the Parker High School Auditorium, 3125 Mineral Point Avenue in Janesville.
Shows are at 7 p.m Friday, May 5; 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 11-13; 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13; and 1 p.m. Sundays, May 7 and 14.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, premiered on Broadway in 1982.
The family-friendly retelling of the story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis, is presented through 22 high-energy musical numbers with no breaks for dialogue. There are a variety of different music types, including a hoedown, ballad, tango, calypso and pop.
“The music is just so fun… with lots of color and big dance numbers and singing,” said Parker Arts Academy co-director Colin Swanson.
Swanson, who performed in this show four times prior to directing it, drew on that experience when casting the lead roles, particularly Joseph. As someone who had played the character before, Swanson knew what it demanded of its actor.
“I was looking for someone who could sing like butter, but also have the stamina to lead the whole show,” Swanson said.
Griffin Eldridge plays the title character. Eldridge said the story is about reconnection, both with yourself and with the people in your life.
Eldridge was partly inspired by his voice teacher, who loves the show, to audition for “Joseph,” which Eldridge described as “sweet and wholesome.”
This was common praise from many of Parker Arts Academy’s young actors, who called it “colorful,” “happy,” and “child-friendly.”
“It was refreshing to do a show that was so upbeat and joyful,” said Reid Kuelz, who plays Jacob.
