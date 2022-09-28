SOMETIMES PEOPLE DIE
Buy Now

It's not your time.

And so you dodged a bullet, missed the piano falling from a fourth-story window, swerved at the right time, and you survived. Disaster averted. Death cheated – which only proves that it's not your time yet, but don't let your guard down. As in the new novel "Sometimes People Die" by Simon Stephenson, you never know what could happen.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you