SLENDERMAN
Buy Now

Your favorite scary movies almost make you jump out of your skin.

The characters send gooseflesh up your arms, the hairs on the back of your neck rise, and you shiver – admittedly with delight because a lot of people just like you enjoy having a good scare now and then. You jump – and then you breathe easier, knowing that it's just a story and, as in the new book "Slenderman" by Kathleen Hale, nobody will ask you to kill.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you