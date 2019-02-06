DELAVAN—We have reached the point in Wisconsin winter where everything is covered in a layer of snow, ice or slush.

But a break in the monochromatic season will come President’s Day weekend, when dozens of colorful kites dance over Delavan Lake during the sixth annual Sky Circus on Ice.

The event is a free, family fun weekend festival that allows for a break in the monotony of winter, said Lake Lawn Resort General Manager Dave Sekeres.

As kites dance through the sky, sculptors and carvers will be busy on the ground creating works of art. This year’s theme is wildlife, which all snow sculptors and ice carvers will base their works on.

The kites vary in shape, color and size, including a 100-foot whale. Kites fill the sky and can be seen from miles away, Sekeres said.

To sweeten things up, one kite will drop Andes candies from the sky, Sekeres said.

Sekeres predicts 15,000 people will come out for the event Feb. 15-17. Kite performers will come from Canada, Michigan, California and Chicago to perform choreographed dances with their kites.

Indoor performances will be offered by Connor Doran, who was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” Sekeres said. Doran will travel to local elementary schools to give his anti-bullying presentation Feb. 15.

Family snow-carving classes will be new this year, giving families the opportunity to watch a carving demonstration and then try it for themselves, Sekeres said.

Part of the event’s appeal is watching kites being flown over frozen Delavan Lake against the stark white background of snow and ice, Sekeres said.

A mild December had organizers nervous the lake would not freeze in time for the event, but sudden frigid weather worked in their favor, and the lake should be frozen in time, Sekeres said.

The circus will be held regardless of weather conditions, Sekeres said.

All activities through the weekend are free. Lake Lawn Resort, which hosts the festivities, will offer hotel packages specifically tailored for the weekend’s event.

A shuttle will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to transport people from the resort to downtown Delavan.

“We go through winter months, and everything is so white or brown,” Sekeres said. “Imagine a sky of cool colors. It is cool.”