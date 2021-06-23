SHOPIERE
Shopiere Days—including its signature carnival, truck and tractor pulls, parade and fireworks—is returning June 25-27 to 6919 S. County J.
The town of Turtle’s annual event celebrating Independence Day comes a little early this year, taking place the weekend after Father’s Day.
“We are excited to see it come back. Most people have been cooped up and they want and need to get out,” Shopiere Days Secretary/Treasurer Melissa Sarto said. “We are looking forward to seeing everybody back together and getting back to normal.”
The event kicks off Friday when the carnival opens at 5 p.m. with a wristband special of $25 from 6-10 p.m. Truck and tractor pulls will start at 5:30 p.m., and live music performed by Nashville artist Jeremy McComb is scheduled for 9 p.m. at the track. Baseline Normal will open the show.
Festivities continue Saturday when the carnival opens at noon. Again, a $25 wristband special runs from 1-5 p.m., and truck and tractor pulls begin at 2 p.m. Live music featuring Over the Limit kicks off at 8 p.m. at The Shopiere Tap, 5227 E. County J.
On Sunday, the carnival opens at noon with a wristband schedule running from 1-5 p.m. The parade, which starts at noon, follows a new route starting in the field north of the community center on County J before heading south on J past Sweet Allyn Park, turning left again on County J before ending at the edge of town.
Once under the railroad bridge, drivers can exit the area by continuing to follow County J or by turning left on Smith Road and then turning left on East Creek Road toward Tiffany.
The festival wraps up Sunday with Zac Matthews Band at 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.