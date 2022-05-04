JANESVILLE
Many of the senior students in Parker Arts Academy's production of Anastasia were attracted to the show from the start, according to director Jim Tropp.
“This is a very special show. Miranda (Faist) loves the show, and I believe Faith (Green) really loves it,” Tropp said. “I think what is good is all the excitement about doing the show. One of the senior boys is doing Gleb, one of the leads, and it’s his first show in a while. He was very attracted to this character, and he’s really dug into it.”
Tropp said he’s excited for the senior students to have to do a musical that they really want because it will be their last time. Seniors Miranda Faist and Olivia Mauritz said they are both excited about the future and also looking forward to being in a production one last time.
“I’ve had four amazing years in the program,” Faist said. “I’ve learned and grown in incredible amounts, I think, if freshman Miranda could see me now. I think I’ve done my time and it’s been an amazing experience. I’m excited for what’s next.”
Faist plays Dowager Empress in Anastasia. She’s enjoyed playing a character who shows many different sides.
“She’s very closed off,” Faist said. But as the show goes on, “her walls kind of break down and she learns to love again. That’s a cool progression, and I have a good time playing her.”
After graduation, Faist said she will be taking a gap year in Los Angeles, where she plans to continue acting. Following her gap year, she will attend Columbia College in Chicago.
Senior Olivia Mauritz plays Countess Lily and said she has enjoyed playing the “silly” character.
“She misses the old Russia and she just wants to have her life back,” Maurtiz said. “She also still has to work with the Dowager Empress, and your secret affair with Vlad. It’s fun to balance.”
During rehearsal this time around, Mauritz has often found herself taking a step back and thinking to herself, “this is the last time I will be doing this.”
This fall she will be double majoring in art and music theater at UW-Parkside in Kenosha.
“I just want to take away all the fond memories I made, all the people I met and just be happy for these opportunities I was given,” Mauritz said.
For Tropp, it’s bittersweet seeing senior students develop into actors who have honed their craft and then sending them off their next adventure.
During the show, Mauritz performs a number that explains the emigration of Russians after the communist revolution in that country, Tropp said. He has also seen Miranda grow into the actor who can play a tragic character like the empress.
“You help them on their journey and you get them toward the end of their journey," Tropp said. “You’re watching them and enjoying the performances and you’re enjoying where they’ve come and now it’s gone. They’re so good and now they have to leave. But that’s the beautiful thing about it.”