Round of Applause: Cornerstone members of local theater community picked for Rock County Arts Hall of Fame

JANESVILLE — Jim McCulloch introduced hundreds of Rock County youngsters to the arts when he served as education and outreach director for the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
Jim Thorpe was instrumental in getting the JPAC built and developing several theatre organizations in Janesville.
The late Rick Kakouris spent many hours helping the Janesville Little Theatre, including operating the lights and sound, and was a dependable volunteer who was loved by everyone associated with JLT.
Those three men will be honored for their work when they are welcomed into the Rock County Arts Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at JPAC.
McCulloch
McCulloch worked with youngsters during his seven years with JPAC to become a teacher and director of the theatre department at Whitewater High School. He and his wife, Karen, started a Whitewater theatre company in 1996 that has evolved into creating audience-participation murder mysteries.
Edie Baron, a long-time local arts producer and educator and the director of ArtSpark Productions, misses McCulloch’s expertise.
“It’s great for Whitewater,” said Baron. “But it’s definitely our loss.”
Baron met McCulloch in the 1980s when Stage One Inc. was a theatre company in Janesville that performed plays at the UW-Rock County theatre.
McCulloch performed in the play “The Boys Next Door,” which is when Baron first saw him.
“I remember thinking what a terrific actor this man was,” Baron said.
But McCulloch, who grew up on a dairy farm outside of Whitewater, is satisfied working behind the scenes. He performed in plays while in elementary school and in 4-H, and went to UW-Whitewater originally to major in business. That changed when a friend urged him to audition for a university play.
Soon after, he switched to a theatre major.
“I don’t have a personality that I can go to a job and do the same thing over and over again,” McCulloch said.
He has coached and directed hundreds of youngsters along with adults and UW-Whitewater students.
His students benefit no matter if they continue with theatre or if it is a short-term project.
“It doesn’t have to be just kids, it can be anybody,” McCulloch said. “It’s giving anybody the opportunity to get up and practice their public speaking skills.”
“No matter what your career, you have to talk to people at some point of your life. If they have fun, that’s gravy.”
McCulloch’s pupils have had a lot of “gravy.” Baron saw that first-hand with his work as a director at JPAC.
“Jim took the whole program up quite a few notches,” Baron said. “I’ve been working with kids my entire life in the arts, and what impressed me most was he really cared about those kids.”
“He not only wanted them to do a good job in the shows he directed and produced, but he wanted it to be a good personal experience.”
Thorpe
Thorpe, a Janesville attorney, has been a major contributor to the local arts scene since he got involved with the Janesville Concert Association in 1968.
“Those of us in the arts always need good philanthropists,” Baron said. “He goes to lots of events and brings people to lots of events.”
“He’s that great cheerleader on the sidelines.”
Thorpe downplays his contributions, which included representing the group (Stone House, owned by Helen Bradbury of Madison) that was bidding to buy the former Marshall Middle School from the school district.
Thorpe helped convince the board of education to go with Bradbury’s offer, which was one of five or six presented to turn Janesville’s first high school into an apartment complex.
“On behalf of my client, I explained to them the great theatre and music (venue) at Marshall that could not easily become part of any apartment project,” Thorpe said this week. “And that my client would make that available to any group in the community that might want to turn it into a performing arts center for the community.”
All the other potential buyers agreed that that would become part of their offers as well.
Thorpe then spoke.
“I thought aloud that maybe the board should sell it to the party that actually had the original idea,” Thorpe said.
Stone House was awarded the property.
He is proud of what JPAC has become.
“You have to look at the educational things that are going on down there,” Thorpe said. “There’s a lot of local kids that use JPAC. And there’s a lot of entertainment for adults. It’s a good facility for the community.”
Others are grateful for Thorpe’s help over the years.
“He has been a massive advocate for the arts for a long time,” said Nathan Burkart, JPAC’s executive director.
Kakouris
Kakouris was an avid JPAC volunteer and served with the Janesville Little Theatre for many years, conducting lights and sound and numerous other projects.
Steve Shaw was a benefactor of Kakouris’ work on plays Shaw has directed for JLT.
“Every time you would ask Rick, ‘Can you do this,’ or ‘How about this, Rick?’ or ‘What do you think about this?’, there was never one time when wouldn’t say, ‘No problem, I’ve got this,’” Shaw said. “He was wonderful.”
Kakouris, who taught social studies at Janesville Parker High for five years and then at Janesville Craig High in the School Within a School (SWS) program, was the co-owner of the Janesville Renaissance Fair, which is a popular summer event.
He was involved with the technical productions in Janesville Little Theatre and worked the concessions at JPAC.
Shaw, who has directed plays at JLT for more than a decade, said Kakouris joined the theatre group at the urging of mutual friends.
“He was one of the best, if not the best, volunteer we ever had,” Shaw said.
Kaukouris used his own laptops to set up sound effects for show. During one play, the flash drive went down, so Kakouris drove home during an intermission, picked up another flash drive, and returned in time to resume the production.
“He was always a rah-rah guy,” Shaw said. “And he was a great board member, too.”
Kaukoris died at the age of 58 in July 2021.
“We really miss him,” Shaw said. “He was such an integral part.”