JANESVILLE
Rotary Botanical Gardens will host its annual Spring Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8-11 as a curbside-only event.
Pickup will take place at the gardens' horticulture center, 825 Sharon Road.
The sale includes compost, a wide range of vegetables, herbs, perennials and woody plants.
Customers must preorder items at least one day before requested pickup, as they will not be allowed to shop the lot. Plant information sheets and order forms are available online at rotarybotanicalgardens.org or in the little library in the gardens' main parking lot, 1455 Palmer Drive.
There are two order forms. The first must be received at least one day before requested pickup, and the second must be received by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 3, as items listed on the form come from growers who are setting aside inventory specifically for the sale. Customers should include their names and contact information on either/both forms.
Order forms should be dropped off in the green drop box at the gardens, submitted via email to info@rotarybotanicalgardens.org, or sent by mail to Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville, WI 53545.
Cash, credit or check payments will be accepted, but check or credit payments are preferred. Gardens members will receive a 10% discount on purchases, have their orders filled first and receive priority pickup. It is not necessary to be a member to participate in the sale, but memberships will be available for purchase for those who want the benefits immediately.
For more information, call 608-752-3885 or email info@rotarygardens.org.