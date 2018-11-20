Photo Gallery: Rotary Botanical Gardens will kick off its 22nd Holiday Light Show at 4:30 p.m. Friday. This year’s show will feature more than…

If You Go

What: Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show

When: Tickets sold from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 23-25; Friday, Nov. 30, and Thursday-Sunday Dec. 6-9, 13-16, 20-23, and 27-30. Lights are turned off at 9 p.m.

Where: Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville.

Cost: $5 for ages 2 and older.

Parking: Free parking is offered, and encouraged, at the Dawson Field parking lot, 920 Beloit Ave. Light show visitors can take a bus shuttle back and forth between Dawson Fields and Rotary Gardens. Shuttle service starts at 4:15 p.m. on all nights of the light show.

For more information: Visit rotarybotanicalgardens.org/holiday-light-show.