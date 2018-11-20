ANESVILLE—For its 2018 holiday light show, Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens is backing up the holiday sleigh and turning it around.
Despite having run for years in a clockwise fashion around the bulk of the gardens’ 20-acre property, organizers this year will send visitors on a counterclockwise path.
What difference does that make, you ask? Rotary Gardens Executive Director Becky Kronberg said traversing the massive show in reverse will offer some distinctly different vantage points for visitors who might have seen it in the past.
Kronberg said the effect should elicit “wows” even from those who have seen the show a dozen or more years in a row. Logistically, the route reversal will channel visitors in a winding, southward path that will give them a larger, more panoramic view of the entire show.
This year’s path loops back along the facility’s pond and sends visitors backtracking north toward what is perhaps the show’s centerpiece, the elaborately-lit Japanese Garden north of RBG’s environmental and education center.
“The route reversal was a theory of just switching things up. You’ve got to do that once in a while,” Kronberg said. “It gives a whole different view of the entire grounds. We’ve really bulked up the sensory experience and the visual appeal, and it allows people to take it all in. It just adds more ‘wow.’”
That might sound like a big sell on a simple change, but consider this: This year, the show has added at least 175,000 more lights, Kronberg said. Many of those lights populate the gardens’ new Wellness Garden, which was completed earlier this year at the southeast corner of the grounds.
Rotary Gardens staff and volunteers have been growing the light show for several years, adding 20,000 to 30,000 lights each year, plunking in more gadgets and adding special stops—giant chair “selfie” stops for photos, a “selfie” wreath that is big enough for four people to peek through, and a few new, pyramid-shaped obelisks that create towering focal points of light at strategic locations.
All of these features have scores of holiday lights attached to them: red, purple, white, gold, even shocking blue.
The Wellness Garden inclusion adds several acres to the show, and its setup—two concentric circle paths that ring a central fountain—will give visitors a new view of the whole show. This will include a sidelong view of the entire grounds, and specifically the grandly-lit Japanese Garden that hugs the gardens’ pond. The pond will be lit in the center with a tall pyramid of red lights that make the water seem to dance with glowing reflections.
On a day before the show’s opening this week, Kronberg guided a trio of Gazette reporters around the new Wellness Garden section of the light show. It was the only portion of the grounds that was lit for the night as the new section was still undergoing some tweaks and testing.
The Wellness Garden’s central fountain was covered with a reflective wrap, and a pyramid frame erected around the fountain was strung with lights. The reflective wrap caught the lights’ glow and shot it back like a central fire inside rings of luminary jugs on the ground that made the nighttime path spring into bright relief.
“It’s the first time I’ve seen the lights on this year,” Kronberg said. “I’ll tell you that my pulse picks up the first time I see them. It’s just exciting.”
All around Kronberg, the lights sparkled, some on long strands that trail down to the ground from 70 or 80 feet up, tethered to the treetops above. Those lights, some of them at least, have to be rigged up by a tree service. For some nooks and crannies, the tree service workers use a bow and arrow to shoot strands of lights into trees.
The strands that hang from trees are Kronberg’s favorite part of the show.
“They’re like a curtain of light,” she said. “It seems like that’s one of the most fascinating parts of the show for children. You’ll see them stand and tilt their heads back and look all the way up. It’s sort of magical.”
One part of the gardens, the North Woodland Path that wraps around the north side of the gardens’ pond, is not accessible to light-show visitors, but it is visible from the entire route. This year, Kronberg said, that path has a unique, new feature: a large strand of lights that is shaped like the most prominent of night sky constellations—the Big Dipper.
Rotary Gardens also is ripping a page from last year’s playbook by offering extended dates for shows. The first will run this Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, Nov. 23-25, plus another Friday, November 30.
Kronberg said the extra dates give people who are planning to come to the show a longer window and multiple options for families that might have out-of-town visitors for either Thanksgiving weekend or the Christmas holiday.
Last year, the extra show dates brought in more than 40,000 visitors, Kronberg said. That was despite a few weekends in late December that brought snow and temperatures that dipped to arctic, overnight lows of -10 degrees to -15 degrees.
On those frigid nights, Kronberg said the show still drew several hundred people.
“We are dependent on weather, but people do brave the cold.” she said. “For some, it doesn’t seem to matter how cold it might get.”
