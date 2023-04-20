Rotary Gardens
Tesla Wurtsel, 5, runs through the hedges of Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens during an Earth Day celebration in 2022. The event featured outdoor family and youth activities, stations to learn about animal and plant life, booths providing information on a variety of local organizations, hands-on projects, and games throughout the gardens.

 ANTHONY WAHL

The Rotary Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual Earth Day Celebration on Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year and the annual holiday is intended to declare support and raise awareness for environmental protections.

Rotaary Botanical Gardens is located at 1455 Palmer Drive, in Janesville.

