Tesla Wurtsel, 5, runs through the hedges of Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens during an Earth Day celebration in 2022. The event featured outdoor family and youth activities, stations to learn about animal and plant life, booths providing information on a variety of local organizations, hands-on projects, and games throughout the gardens.
The Rotary Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual Earth Day Celebration on Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year and the annual holiday is intended to declare support and raise awareness for environmental protections.
Rotaary Botanical Gardens is located at 1455 Palmer Drive, in Janesville.
Admission is $5, with children ages 2 and under free. Pre-registration is required and tickets can be purchased online at rotarybotanicalgardens.org.
This celebration will feature many outdoor activities for families and youths, with something for all ages. Activities will include games, garden adventures and hands-on projects.
One such activity is the Zoozart Live Animal Shows, a unique way for guests of all ages to learn about the amazing animals that inhabit our Earth. The shows are hosted by Noelle Bezio, a licensed animal educator, who teaches about animal behavior and special abilities to children of all ages through storytelling.
Zoozart Live Animal Shows are available several times throughout the day and last between 30-45 minutes. The shows are held indoors at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. and all ages are encouraged to attend.
A collection bin will also available for old, broken, or otherwise unusable electronics. All donations will be accepted by GreenLight E Recycling and recycled using the proper channels. A variety of electronics will be accepted, including laptops, cell phones, motors, gaming systems, cords and cables, and more.
The Shoe Drive fundraiser is another activity that encourages recycling and raises money for the Rotary Botanical Gardens. The fundraiser accepts boots, dress shoes, sandals, athletic shoes, and casual shoes of all sizes. The Shoe Drive fundraiser is available during the Earth Day event, but donations are also being taken between April 23 and June 23.
“Clean out your closet and bring your gently worn, used and new shoes to our Shoe Drive fundraiser Every pair you donate turns into funds for the Gardens, keeps shoes out of landfills, and helps micro-entrepreneurs around the world,” rotary garden staff said in a release.
Sponsors for Earth Day Celebration include the Blackhawk Golden Kiwanis, Protect Wisconsin Waterways, city of Janesville Recreation Department, Welty Environmental Center, Rock County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, Basics Co-op Natural Foods, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Rock County Public Health Department - RX Take Back Program, Rock County Beekeepers Association, GreenLight E Recycling, and Rock Prairie Master Gardeners Association Inc.
