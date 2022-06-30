Last July, the Rock County Fair Board tried out a new event to raise some funds to recoup losses from cancellation of the fair in 2020.
The 2021 Rock the Grounds food truck and music festival drew 8 food trucks offering food for purchase, and bands playing live music. Admission to the event, at the Rock County Fairgrounds, was free.
“We did have some losses,” to make up from the fair’s COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, and were looking for ways to do that outside of fair week later in July, recalls Rock County Fair Board Vice President Beth Burdick.
In the end “I think we put on a great event. We had a really good turnout and we raised a little bit of money,” Burdick said.
It was well received enough that Rock the Grounds is back for 2022.
The event on Saturday, July 9, from 3-11 p.m., at the fairgrounds, 301 Craig Ave., will feature at least a half dozen food trucks and three bands: Tim O’Grady Jr. from 3-4:30 p.m., Tim Breidenstein from 4:30-6 p.m. and Piano Fondue (dueling pianos) from 6-10 p.m.
Confirmed participating food trucks include Gracie’s Kitchen; Rutaqueria el pancho; Friends on the Fly; Autnetica; La Chucheria; and Pizza Fresca. There is potential for that list to grow, Burdick said. There will also be wine and beer for sale.
Also as part of Rock the Grounds, the fair board is sponsoring free live music at the fairgrounds from 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 8, featuring the band Rainbow Bridge. Beer and wine will again be for sale from 5-11 p.m. The fair board is additionally teaming Friday night with the Rock County Beef Producers’ annual Beef Cookout being held at the fairgrounds from 5-8 p.m.
Admission and parking are free both days.
However, for an additional $50 fee, you can reserve a picnic table for the entire evening. Table reservations can be made online at www.rockcounty4hfair.com.
Burdick said there’s no specific plan yet for how to use the funds raised through Rock the Grounds. She said the vision is to potentially apply any funds raised toward improvements at the fairgrounds and/or to benefit groups like 4-H and FFA that participate in the fair.
Burdick said the main goals of Rock the Grounds are to bring community members out to the fairgrounds, offer great food and music and a glimpse of the upcoming fair week, and raise some money in the process.