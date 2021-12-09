JANESVILLE ^p
It will be a magical, ethereal trip to another world when the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra brings a first-of-its-kind offering to the Janesville Performing Arts Center this holiday season.
“BJSO Holiday Pops: The Nutcracker Ballet” will premiere at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. Subsequent shows also are planned at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, and 2 p.m., Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec 19.
“Don’t miss this one. It’s going to be on par with any first-class, fully-staged ‘Nutcracker’ ballet anywhere,” said BJSO Music Director Rob Tomaro. “It’s right in or near your hometown. Bring everyone in the family, and don’t miss it.”
Britton Dorcey, company director/dance instructor for the Stoughton Center for the Arts, agreed.
“It’s really going to be a magical experience with a live orchestra,” said Dorcey, who is directing and choreographing “Nutcracker” for the BJSO show. “The costumes are gorgeous, the talent is excellent and there is live music on top of it. I’m very excited.”
Dorcey said the marriage between BJSO and dance has been a long time in the making. Dorcey learned ballet from Janesville resident Cheryl Schmidt, and Dorcey later performed in a Rockford Dance Company production of the show.
According to Dorcey, the nonprofit production company StageWorks Projects had been producing “The Nutcracker” in Stoughton for 25 years but ceased production in 2016. During a conversation with Dorcey in 2017, Schmidt suggested “The Nutcracker” should some day come to Janesville.
Schmidt died later that same night.
Dorcey’s vision remained in her mind until 2019, when she reached out to JPAC and BSJO with the idea.
“This was on my bucket list,” Tomaro said. “I’ve been wanting to do something like this for six or seven years when I saw Britton do it in Stoughton, and it was beautiful. The stars have aligned, and we realized we could make it happen.”
Dorcey held auditions in July and rounded up 69 dancers ranging in age from 6 to older than 40. They have been practicing every Sunday since September.
Dancers represent Life Dance Academy, Veracity Dance Project and 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio in Janesville; Marx Dance Academy and the Rising Stars School of Baton Tumbling and Dance in Beloit; the Stoughton Center for the Arts; Miss Andrea’s Dance Factory in Rockton, Illinois; Starlight Dance Studio in Edgerton, and Main Street Dance Studio in Fort Atkinson.
Dorcey explained the story behind “The Nutcracker,” noting it begins as a Christmas party with a little girl named Clara. Her uncle Drosselmeyer comes to the party with his nephew, who will later become the Nutcracker Prince.
“Uncle Drosselmeyer brings magical dolls and toys to the party and gives the nutcracker to Clara,” Dorcey said. “She falls asleep, and Uncle Drosselmeyer returns, bringing the toy soldiers to life as well as giant mice who have a battle.
“Once the Nutcracker Prince defeats the Mouse King, Clara and the prince travel to the Land of Sweets, where she meets the tea from China, chocolate from Spain, the Sugar Plum Fairy and candy canes from Russia.”
“It’s at a titanic level of creation and artistry,” Tomaro said. “It never gets old. It sounds like it could be written two weeks from now and still retain its freshness.”
Tomaro said Tchaikovsky tended to create romantic, other-worldly music.
“You can see hints of it in some of the overtures and symphonies,” he said. “But in this, in which he is writing about dreams and fantasies, the music feels like it is taking you up and floating you as an audience member into some magical dream world.”
Dorcey said Sophia Meyer of Veracity Dance Project in Janesville will portray Clara. Other members of the cast include Madelyn Moline of Hartland as the Snow Queen; Natalie Wesolek of Stoughton as the Sugar Plum Fairy; Beloit native and Marx Dance Academy instructor Seth Loncar will portray Drosselmeyer; Anthony Vitaioli of Edgerton will portray the Nutcracker Prince; Life Dance Academy instructor Taylor Wiele of Janesville will play the character “Chocolate from Spain” and Kendyll Hazzard of Stoughton will portray “Tea from China.”
The “Mouse King” will be played by Janesville’s Declan Boran-Ragotzy, director of the No Limits Dance Program established for children and adults with learning or physical differences. Dorcey noted six people from the No Limits Dance Program are cast as mice, and two from the program are butlers.
Dorcey said there is something magical about being able to take dancers from around the area and bring them together.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity, and a lot of this was Cheryl’s dream,” she said. “I love the thought of bringing the studios together in an industry that is separated often with competition. What dance should be about is everyone sharing and working together with one purpose.
Dorcey and Tomaro said they hope performing “The Nutcracker” collaboratively will become an annual tradition.
“If people really turn out and support it, I would love to have it a holiday tradition at JPAC in the same way it does for orchestras and ballets all over,” Tomaro said.
Admission is $35 for premium adult seating, $20 for regular adult seating, $10 for ages 5-13 and free for those ages 4 and younger. To purchase tickets, visit beloitjanesvillesymphony.org.